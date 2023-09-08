Flip In Style: TECNO to Launch Flagship PHANTOM V Flip 5G in Singapore Late September

TECNO's first-ever flip phone, PHANTOM V Flip 5G, is expected to deliver an advanced form factor and fashion-forward design.

The new smartphone, as well as the TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch laptop, will be launched at the TECNO Flagship Product Launch Event 2023 Singapore on September 22 .

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative technology brand, TECNO, today announces that its latest premium flagship device, PHANTOM V Flip 5G, will be launched on September 22 at the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore. Encouraging the world to Flip In Style, the event will bring together the worlds of luxury-level aesthetics and advanced technologies, celebrating a new icon of design and a more elegant way to flip. The new smartphone will be launched together with the new TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch laptop.

As TECNO's debut flip smartphone, PHANTOM V Flip 5G reflects TECNO's commitment to exploring new form factors and redefining the style and functionality of flip phones for passionate, fashionable, and forward-looking audiences. The new device is the latest revolutionary smartphone from TECNO's premium sub-brand, PHANTOM, a pioneer in pushing the boundaries of creative and innovative smartphone design and pioneering in technology innovations.

TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore will see the launch of two groundbreaking new flagships. (PRNewswire)

PHANTOM V Flip 5G is the latest innovation to stem from TECNO's "Go Premium" strategy. This global business strategy sets TECNO apart with its focus on building a product range that integrates the most state-of-the-art technologies with unparalleled stylish designs to deliver uniquely premium devices. As a result of this strategy, TECNO has consistently delivered groundbreaking products and enriched its product portfolio spearheaded by flagship smartphones and laptops. PHANTOM V Fold, for example, integrated an ultra-clear 5-lens photography system into an exceptional foldable form factor with an optimally sized flagship dual screen, while TECNO MEGABOOK S1 delivered highly efficient computing in a super streamlined form. The strategy is also reflected in the PHANTOM Ultimate concept device, unveiled in August with an innovative rollable screen design. The imminent launch of PHANTOM V Flip 5G promises to further advance TECNO's premium offering with imaginative, cutting-edge technological and aesthetic design.

As well as PHANTOM V Flip 5G, TECNO will also launch its new flagship laptop, TECNO MEGABOOK T1 2023 14inch, at the upcoming TECNO Flagship Product Launch Event 2023. The event promises to reflect Singapore's international and futuristic atmosphere, while encompassing TECNO's pioneering style and forward-looking brand spirit for an unforgettable occasion.

