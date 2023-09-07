Infleqtion Appoints Alok Gupta as CFO as Company Accelerates Global Momentum

Gupta's Financial Leadership to Guide Infleqtion Through its Next Phase of Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion , the world's quantum information company, today announced the appointment of Alok Gupta as Chief Financial Officer. Gupta brings a wealth of public and private company experience to the role, previously serving as Chief Financial Officer of Hyperfine, a medical equipment manufacturing company. At Infleqtion, Gupta will oversee strategic financial initiatives as the company enters its next phase of growth following last year's $110 million fundraise .

"At Infleqtion, we are dedicated to building a world-class executive team and Board with a deep understanding of both public and private global technology companies. Alok's extensive experience in finance will be pivotal in shaping our financial strategies and driving our expansion," said Scott Faris, CEO of Infleqtion. "His expertise in strategic planning and fostering growth will serve as an invaluable asset to Infleqtion as we bring our quantum technologies to the commercial forefront and expedite our expansion across international markets."

Gupta's arrival is momentous for Infleqtion as the company continues commercializing cutting-edge quantum-enabled solutions. These products and AI-powered offerings are poised to transform critical sectors such as precision navigation and timing (PNT), global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing.

Gupta joins Infleqtion with over 20 years of financial and banking experience from companies including Citi, Honeywell, Northrup Grumman, DENSO, Halio, and Mizuho. He has deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, public equity and private capital markets, SEC and financial reporting, investor relations, and financial and strategic planning.

"Quantum technology stands as a strategic priority for the United States as it has the immense power to address some of the world's most complex challenges," said Alok Gupta. "I am honored to embark on this next chapter with Infleqtion and contribute to the advancement of the quantum ecosystem with one of the most promising leaders in the industry."

About Infleqtion

Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com.

