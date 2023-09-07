G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW WOMEN'S COLLECTION WITH GMA-S2100MD SERIES

The GMA-S2100MD Fuses Rose Gold Brilliance with Innovation

DOVER, N.J. , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. unveils its latest collection for women – the GMAS2100MD series. The new collection marries the opulence of rose gold with an elegant octagonal design, resulting in a timepiece that makes a breathtaking statement.

The GMAS2100MD collection is designed to be a true masterpiece with its matte case and band, contrasting against the metallic allure of the dial. The collection redefines the idea of a wristwatch as a fashion accessory by adding a touch of individuality and brilliance.

Building upon the iconic G-SHOCK octagonal design concept, the GMAS2100MD introduces a more compact style, perfect for those seeking a sophisticated yet trendy timepiece. The octagonal face is adorned with a luxurious rose gold vapor deposition, enveloping the entire dial in a captivating gleam. To amplify the effect, mirror-finished surface accents are artfully incorporated into the design, enhancing the overall radiance.

Both the case and band are crafted from matte-finished resin for comfort and lightweight wearability. Available in a versatile selection of muted tones including white, pink, and black, this fashionable timepiece seamlessly combines style and functionality.

In keeping with G-SHOCK's commitment to innovation, these watches come equipped with the Super Illuminator, a high-brightness double LED light that ensures optimal readability even in the darkest of environments. This feature underscores G-SHOCK's dedication to seamlessly blending style and functionality.

The new timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Double LED (Super Illuminator) Light

Countdown timer (24 Hr)

1/100s Stopwatch (24 Hr)

World Time (38 TZ + UTC)

Hand Shift Feature

The G-SHOCK GMAS2100MD1A, GMAS2100MD4A, and GMAS2100MD7A are available now for $120 at select retailers, gshock.com, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low-temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

