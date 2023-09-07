Former Amazon Senior Manager Joins Fulex, LLC. as Director of Operations

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulex, LLC is pleased to introduce Andrew Guider as the Director of Operations. With extensive experience in operations management and engineering, Andrew joins our team to spearhead operational excellence at our fulfillment centers.

Andrew Guider (PRNewswire)

Andrew comes to Fulex with a strong background, having served as the Senior Manager of Operations Engineering at Amazon for over a decade. During his time at Amazon, he exhibited exceptional skills in managing capital projects, enforcing safety policies, and driving process improvements.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with Fulex and contribute to its growth story," said Andrew Guider Director of Operations at Fulex. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to optimize operations and enhance customer satisfaction."

Carmen Mirabella, CEO of Fulex, LLC, expressed his enthusiasm for Andrew's appointment, stating, "Andrew's addition to our team as Director of Operations marks a significant step forward in our pursuit of operational excellence. His expertise will be instrumental in driving our commitment to delivering top-quality e-commerce fulfillment services."

As Director of Operations, Andrew will oversee the seamless functioning of Fulex's fulfillment centers in California, Michigan, and Tennessee, while continuously enhancing operational efficiency and customer-centric approaches.

About Fulex, LLC:

Fulex, LLC stands as a premier e-commerce fulfillment center and 3PL provider with an impressive two-decade legacy. With locations in California, Michigan, and Tennessee, Fulex specializes in efficient order fulfillment, ensuring reliable and timely delivery of clients' products to their customers.

Fulex, LLC. E-commerce Fulfillment (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fulex, LLC.