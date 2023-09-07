Dynata Partners with Comcast Advertising to Strengthen Media Measurement

Marketers can now measure omni-channel advertising performance more accurately and effectively by combining Comcast's aggregate viewership data and Dynata's real-time survey data

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced a partnership to license and incorporate Comcast data into Dynata's advertising solutions product suite.

Dynata Logo (PRNewsfoto/Dynata) (PRNewswire)

Dynata and Comcast partner to provide marketers with more accurate and effective omni-channel advertising measurement.

As a result, marketers for the first time can combine the accuracy and depth of Comcast's aggregate viewership data with Dynata's real-time survey data to assess the performance of their marketing efforts across broadcast, cable, streaming and addressable television. The joint solution provides a single-source, consented, panel-based TV measurement approach that improves marketers' decision-making around advertising performance, when comparing the relative strength of video assets' performance across all screens and devices.

"We're very excited to support Dynata in their efforts to enable marketers to better measure the impact of their media investment and understand consumer perceptions, favorability and intent," said Larry Allen, VP & GM, Addressable Enablement, Comcast Advertising. "Our ecosystem is stronger when marketers and media owners have a clear understanding of how cross-media campaigns perform and how their brand messages impact consumers."

This partnership underscores both companies' desire to further improve and accelerate innovation in audience-based measurement across media channels, while empowering marketers to derive a much more confident picture of their cross-screen media investment.

"Partnering with Comcast to enhance our advertising solutions product suite is a strategic investment in our commitment to deliver innovative products that help our customers make practical marketing decisions through the highest quality and scalable passive television viewership data sets," said Eric Sandberg, managing director of Dynata's global advertising solutions business. "This partnership reflects Dynata's commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that enable more accurate insights, smarter strategies and more effective campaigns."

Marketers and creative professionals build a narrative designed to be compelling, capture their audience's attention and leave a lasting impact. Dynata's increased coverage across Comcast's representative footprint enhances the stability and reliability of the inputs used to report efficacy quantified through changes in consumers' attitudes toward the advertiser. The broader reach also helps portray a comprehensive story around which channels are most appropriate and how to better personalize the messaging deployment for the highest engagement and long-term impact.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing life cycle — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast Cable. As a global leader in media, technology and advertising, Comcast Advertising fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies and other industry players. Effectv, its advertising sales division, helps local, regional and national advertisers connect with their audiences on every screen by using advanced data to drive targeting and measurement of their campaigns. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. Comcast Cable, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation. Visit http://comcastadvertising.com/ to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynata