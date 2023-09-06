REVLON ANNOUNCES NAILEA DEVORA AS NEWEST GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

Digital Star Joins the Famous Faces Representing the Revlon Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital star and artist Nailea Devora has been named the newest Revlon Global Brand Ambassador, joining the ranks of Ashley Graham and Megan Thee Stallion as the latest face of the iconic beauty brand.

21-year-old Nailea has rapidly grown her social media following since 2020, now amassing over 19 million followers because of her unapologetic personality and humorous, relatable content. Originally hailing from El Paso, Texas, Nailea remains deeply connected to her roots and takes pride in embracing her rich heritage. As the daughter of Mexican immigrants, she embodies the spirit of a proud Latina, and is fluent in both Spanish and English. She has also become a notable tastemaker in the realms of fashion and lifestyle, showcasing her impeccable sense of style daily on her platforms.

"Growing up, I remember watching my mom do her makeup and always using Revlon lipstick – she never left the house without a bold, red lip! And that's really how I first fell in love with beauty," said Nailea. "To be able to now partner with a brand as iconic as Revlon, and hopefully inspire people from all over the world to express themselves through makeup and style, is such a dream come true."

"Our brand mission has always been to amplify voices, challenge convention, and break barriers, and we're constantly looking to partner with changemakers and budding talent who are not afraid to take risks – which is exactly what we see in Nailea," said Maribelle Orengo, Vice President of Revlon Brand. "Nailea not only embodies our brand values, but she represents two of our biggest growing consumer bases of Gen Z and Hispanic/Latin Americans. We're excited to grow our Revlon family to be even more inclusive, diverse, and representative of all ages and backgrounds."

In her role as a Global Brand Ambassador, Nailea will be creating social media content across Revlon's platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, in support of upcoming launches. She will also be featured on in-store displays starting this fall and will be part of Revlon's digital media and advertising in 2024.

About Revlon:

An iconic American beauty brand, Revlon was founded in 1932 with revolutionary opaque nail enamel. Today the brand is regarded as global beauty leader, innovator, and color expert, offering consumers in more than 150 countries a range of high-quality color cosmetics, under leading franchises including ColorStay, Super Lustrous, Revlon Ultra HD and PhotoReady Candid. The brand has a rich heritage in hair color and care, including ColorSilk, the number one consumer hair color brand in the US*. Revlon also offers a wide range of tools for beauty and nail. Revlon serves professional hair stylists and colorists with the Revlon Professional line, offering hair color, hair care and styling products under the Revlonissimo, UniqOne, and Equave franchises. Revlon Professional also provides cutting edge education to help salon professionals around the world transform their clients to look their very best.

