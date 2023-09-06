Cox Enterprises' Lead Lawyer Joins Executive Leadership Team

Jennifer Hightower to head up company's new center of excellence for law and policy

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced today that Jennifer Hightower has been promoted to executive vice president and chief legal officer and is joining the company's executive leadership team. She now reports directly to the $22 billion company's chairman and chief executive officer, Alex Taylor.

Jennifer Hightower (PRNewswire)

Hightower leads Cox's legal function, serves as corporate secretary supporting the company's board of directors, and is the lead legal advisor on policy and strategic initiatives related to Cox's lines of business. Known for driving efficiency and excellence, Hightower will oversee law and policy teams across the enterprise, including Cox Communications and Cox Automotive.

"I consistently rely on Jennifer's counsel, intellect and practical insights," said Taylor, "She's a thoughtful leader, and it shows in her relationships with her team, her peers and across the company."

Hightower joined Cox in 1997 as senior counsel at Cox Communications, where she was promoted to assistant general counsel in 2002 and to head of law and policy in 2011. She moved to Cox Enterprises in 2020 as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, and was promoted to executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary in February 2023.

Before joining Cox, Hightower served in various legal positions at BellSouth Corporation, RaceTrac, Inc., and Drew, Eckl & Farnham.

Hightower is the recipient of the Women in Cable and Telecommunications (WICT) Wonder Woman Award, Woman to Watch Award, Mentor of the Year Award and has been recognized as one of the most Influential Women in Cable and as a CableFax Top Lawyer multiple years in a row. Hightower was also honored as the Top General Counsel of Large Departments by the American Corporate Counsel Association Chapter of Georgia.

Hightower is on the Emory Board of Visitors, the Emory Law School Advisory Board, and the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta. She is the past chair of the Atlanta Women's Foundation and a past Board member for YMCA Greater Atlanta and Covenant House of Georgia.

She holds a law degree from the Emory University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Vanderbilt University. Hightower is also a graduate of the Stanford Executive Management Program and a graduate of the 2012 Leadership Atlanta class.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to empowering people to build a better future for the next generation. Cox is a leader in the broadband, automotive and media industries, while strategically investing in emerging technologies driving the future of cleantech, health care, and public sector services. Its major operating subsidiaries are Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, which includes brands like Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $22 billion in annual revenues and a proud 125-year history. To learn more about Cox and its commitment to its people, planet and communities, visit coxenterprises.com.

Cox Enterprises (PRNewswire)

