Broken Shed Vodka Announces National Distribution Agreement with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

New partnership to expand national footprint of fastest growing vodka brand in the U.S.

CHICAGO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Vodka , New Zealand's premium vodka and the fastest-growing vodka brand in the U.S. for three consecutive years, announced it has entered into a national distribution agreement in the U.S. with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits (Southern Glazer's), the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol.

Broken Shed Vodka Logo (PRNewswire)

Broken Shed Vodka, renowned for its smooth, crisp taste as well as its sustainable distillation methods is excited to work with Southern Glazer's. As the largest wine and spirits distributor in the country, operating across 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Southern Glazer's will introduce the award-winning New Zealand vodka to previously untapped U.S. markets and continue to grow distribution in the existing footprint. This expansion builds upon Broken Shed's current presence in 30 U.S. markets.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Southern Glazer's, the country's leading wine and spirits distributor, whose impressive distribution network and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our company values," said Steve Bellini, President of Broken Shed Vodka. "This agreement marks a significant achievement for our brand, empowering our strategic advancement to introduce Broken Shed Vodka to a considerably broader audience and set the stage for the brand's future growth."

Broken Shed Vodka has experienced substantial growth since its current leadership team began distribution in U.S. markets in 2018. The brand has earned an extensive collection of awards, including being recognized by the respected industry trade publication Beverage Dynamics with a " 2023 Rising Star Award " in the Growth Brand Category.

Broken Shed Vodka will begin the transition in the 21 U.S. markets covered by Southern Glazer's distribution network on Oct. 1, with national expansion to take place over the next year. Southern Glazer's best-in-class data analysis and industry-leading resources will support Broken Shed Vodka's growth and greater access to new on-premise and off-premise accounts throughout the U.S.

For Broken Shed Vodka media assets including high res images and logos, click here .

To learn more about what makes Broken Shed Vodka New Zealand's premium vodka and where it's sold across the U.S., visit BrokenShed.com.

About Broken Shed Vodka:

Broken Shed Vodka is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted, and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Broken Shed's current leadership team began distribution in U.S. markets in 2018. Since then, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @brokenshed.

Broken Shed Vodka © 2023, 40% ABV, Distilled from Whey, imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited, Wanaka, New Zealand. Drink Responsibly.

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits:

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer's was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer's was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com . Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

