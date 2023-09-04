Seegene Unveils 'Open Innovation Program Powered by Seegene' in Partnership with Springer Nature

The program is a part of the Seegene OneSystem TM business aimed at creating a 'world free from all diseases'

Collaborating with clinical researchers worldwide, Seegene will share its technologies and enable researchers to develop syndromic qPCR assays

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, unveiled today its 'Open Innovation Program powered by Seegene (Open Innovation Program)' in partnership with Springer Nature, a world-leading provider of services to the research community. The inaugural program is available globally and is the first step in empowering experts, scientists, and clinicians to develop syndromic quantitative PCR (qPCR) assays across all fields.

The 'Open Innovation Program' is a part of the Seegene OneSystemTM business aimed at creating a world free from all diseases - through development of diagnostic products and early diagnosis in all fields, including cancer and infectious diseases, not limited to humans but for all organisms. To achieve this goal, the Seegene OneSystemTM business will share Seegene's technology and expertise accumulated over 20 years with global partners and enable scientists around the world to develop new diagnostic products for all diseases.

The inaugural 'Open Innovation Program' consists of 15 projects to develop 15 syndromic qPCR diagnostics assay reagents across infectious and vector-borne diseases, as well as in the detection of drug-resistant pathogens. Applications may be submitted by Oct. 31, 2023 (11:59 PM, GMT), and following a comprehensive assessment of applications, awardees will be announced on March 15, 2024. Applicants must comprise teams of two or more individuals employed or affiliated with a university, research institute or similar organization authorized to perform pre-clinical and clinical studies. Along with research grants of up to 600,000 USD per project, the awardees will be provided with Seegene's syndromic qPCR reagents, extraction reagents, consumables, education on clinical study methods, instruments, and software for automated experimentation at no cost to use and perform pre-clinical and clinical studies for defined target pathogens during the study period.

The 15 projects are in the following categories:

Urinary Tract Infection

Dermatophytes

Sexually Transmitted Infection

Vaginitis Screening, including Group B streptococcus

Respiratory Panel

Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Typing

Tick-borne Disease

Tropical Fever Virus

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus

Multidrug-resistant Organisms

Commenting on the format of the program, Dr. Dae-Hoon Lee, Seegene's Executive Vice President and Chief R&D Officer said, "As this is the first phase of the Open Innovation Program, Seegene will lead the majority of the program – product design, product development planning, and feasibility studies without clinical specimens – so the awardees can focus on conducting preclinical and clinical studies with clinical specimens.

"In the next phase, awardees will utilize Seegene Digitalized Development System (SGDDS) to conduct the entire development program from product designs to clinical validations."

Prior to unveiling the 'Open Innovation Program,' Seegene announced its strategic partnership agreement with Springer Nature in June 2023. Through the agreement, Springer Nature is introducing the Seegene OneSystem™ business to the global scientific community to actively participate in developing new assays within a global network across all fields.

"We believe in Seegene's mission to create a world free from all diseases by sharing its state-of-the-art technology with the global scientific community," said Richard Hughes, Vice President, Publishing, Nature & Impact Solutions of Springer Nature. "We encourage scientists from different fields to collaborate with Seegene in the development of PCR assays that can have a real impact on global health."

A PCR molecular diagnostics company can typically develop only a few syndromic assays annually. However, with the Open Innovation Program, Seegene aims to significantly increase the number of assays that can be developed to hundreds and thousands a year.

"With this program, Seegene has taken a first historic step toward the goal of creating a 'world free from all diseases,'" said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, CEO of Seegene. "The start of our global program will not only accelerate the Seegene OneSystem™ business but will also make an impact on the widespread adoption of syndromic qPCR diagnostics."

Seegene expands on Seegene OneSystem™ business to create a 'world free from all diseases'

As part of the Seegene OneSystem™ business, Seegene has recently signed partnership agreements with leading diagnostics companies – Hylabs in Israel and Werfen in Spain. Seegene plans to expand partnerships from countries in Europe and Asia this year. By 2028, Seegene set its sights on signing partnership with leading companies in 100 countries.

Through the Seegene OneSystem™, Seegene aims to share syndromic qPCR assay technology; automated assay development technology (SGDDS); standardized raw materials technology; automated instrument technology (AIOS™); automated manufacturing technology (SG MATES&ARMS); and data analysis and information management technology (SG STATS).

Starting today, further information about the 'Open Innovation Program' plus related content on its anticipated benefits for health will be shared through both Springer Nature and Seegene websites.

