Lockheed Martin's Transport Layer Satellites Launch as Part of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 Mission

The company's 10 small satellites successfully separated from the launch vehicle and are now on orbit

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Lockheed Martin-built (NYSE: LMT) satellites have successfully been deployed into low-Earth orbit (LEO) in support of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Tranche 0 Transport Layer (T0TL) mission. SDA's T0TL is a proliferated LEO constellation that will demonstrate low-latency communication and provide a resilient network of integrated capabilities.

Lockheed Martin-built Tranche 0 Transport Layer small satellites are seen being packed for shipment (PRNewswire)

The small satellites launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California at 7:26 a.m. PDT today. Soon after liftoff, SDA confirmed separation of all 10 of the Lockheed Martin-built satellites from the launch vehicle.

"Lockheed Martin is proud to be part of SDA's mission to rapidly bring a threat-driven, resilient set of integrated space capabilities to life," said Joe Rickers, Lockheed Martin's vice president for Protected Communications. "We look forward to contributing more of our expertise to this mission to strengthening deterrence and deliver advanced military capabilities in space."

Each satellite incorporates a Terran Orbital bus and payload processors and is equipped with SmartSat™, Lockheed Martin's software platform that makes it easier to dynamically add and quickly change missions in orbit through simple app uploads. The satellites also host Link 16 radios to introduce a terrestrial-proven network in space. Link-16 will enable sensor-to-shooter targeting by connecting systems that include fighter aircraft and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) networks.

Lockheed Martin is currently building 42 satellites for SDA's Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) and was recently awarded an agreement to build 36 of SDA's 72 Beta variant satellites for its Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) constellation. The T1TL and T2TL Beta satellites will be assembled, integrated, and tested in Lockheed Martin's new small satellite (smallsat) processing facility that is designed for the high-volume delivery of complete satellites.

Lockheed Martin is partnering with the best minds in the industry to support SDA's mission to provide resilient national security space capabilities through a revolutionary approach of proliferation and spiral development. A diverse supplier base and small business partnerships, in addition to streamlined smallsat processing methods, enable the company to accelerate technology innovation and delivery.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

Please follow @LMNews on X for the latest announcements and news across the corporation, and @LMSpace to learn more about the latest technologies, missions and people driving the future of space.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockheed Martin