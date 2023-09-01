SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS AUGUST 2023 SALES INCREASE OF 12.5 PERCENT

Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
  • August marks 13 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 13 consecutive months of increased sales with 56,407 vehicles sold for August 2023, a 12.5 percent increase compared with August 2022 (50,126). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 410,888, a 15.6 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

Subaru of America, Inc. Reports August 2023 Sales Increase of 12.5 Percent
Subaru of America, Inc. Reports August 2023 Sales Increase of 12.5 Percent(PRNewswire)

"We're capping off a strong and memorable summer with August marking 13 consecutive months of increased sales thanks to the exceptional efforts of our Subaru retailers," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "This was also an August to remember as Subaru and our network of retailers nationwide teamed up with AdoptAClassroom.org for our Subaru Loves Learning initiative. Together over the past three years we've supported teachers in the purchase of school supplies for more than 470,000 students across the country."

In August, Forester was once again the top performer by volume with 15,294 vehicle sales and an increase of 46 percent over the same month in 2022. Outback sales posted a 33 percent increase in August, and Crosstrek had a strong showing in the top three with 13,920 vehicle sales. Year to date, WRX posted a 72 percent increase, Impreza sales increased by 21 percent, and the BRZ carline posted an increase of 41 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

"Looking back on an incredible summer for sales, we are well-positioned for an even stronger fall as the 2024 Ascent, Forester, and Crosstrek Wilderness models arrive at retailers in the coming season," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "When it comes to drivers looking for adventure, longevity and safety, our family of award-winning and trusted vehicles continues to be a top choice."

Carline

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg

Aug-23

Aug-22

% Chg


MTD

MTD

MTD

YTD

YTD

YTD

Ascent

4,860

5,638

-13.8 %

42,282

41,058

2.9 %

BRZ

268

308

-12.9 %

3,091

2,199

40.5 %

Crosstrek

13,920

15,126

-7.9 %

101,291

99,252

2.0 %

Forester

15,294

10,477

45.9 %

91,108

69,151

31.7 %

Impreza

2,205

3,449

-36.0 %

24,296

20,003

21.4 %

Legacy

2,765

1,896

45.8 %

16,895

15,841

6.6 %

Outback

14,503

10,928

32.7 %

108,336

96,907

11.7 %

Solterra

915

0

0.0 %

4,645

0

0.0 %

WRX

1,677

2,304

-27.2 %

18,944

11,046

71.5 %

TOTAL

56,407

50,126

12.5 %

410,888

355,457

15.6 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States.All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Dominick Infante

Director, Corporate Communications

(856) 488-8615

dinfante@subaru.com

 

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager                               

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com


         




Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass...
Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/subaru-of-america-inc-reports-august-2023-sales-increase-of-12-5-percent-301916083.html

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.