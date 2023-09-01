Epson Advances Ultra Short Throw Market with New Addition to EpiqVision Ultra Lineup

Make Everyday Entertainment Epic with Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultra short-throw projector market has ramped up quickly in recent years with simplified streaming compatibility and a higher demand for bigger images that enables consumers to enjoy a broader range of entertainment options, such as simultaneously viewing multiple live games. Today, Epson, the number one best-selling ultra short throw projector brand in the U.S.,1 announced the new Epson EpiqVision® Ultra LS650 Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector, underscoring its efforts to advance the market. Utilizing proprietary 3-Chip 3LCD technology in its ultra short throw projectors, Epson recognizes the importance of bright, colorful images for customers seeking immersive big screen entertainment in their everyday living spaces. With consumers in mind, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 combines incredible 4K PRO-UHD2 technology with the right amount of color and white brightness to produce crisp, larger-than-life images – even in well-lit rooms.

Whether watching movies, shows and sporting events or gaming with family and friends, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 is engineered to amaze users with big, clear and immersive experiences. Equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD,2 3-Chip 3LCD technology and 3,600 lumens of color and white brightness,3 the projector provides a front-row seat to an exceptionally colorful and sharp picture up to 120-inches. Featuring a modern, redefined ultra short-throw design, the projector can be placed close to the wall for easy viewing, making it convenient and easy to use in any sized room. And, with the Epson® Setting Assistant app,4 set up and adjusting display size is hassle-free.

"As the demand for ultra short-throw projectors continues to grow, Epson is expanding our best-selling lineup for big-screen entertainment to meet a wider range of viewing needs with the EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector," said Fernando Tamashiro, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "While the Epson EpiqVision LS800 continues to hold its position as our top ultra short throw projector with the shortest throw ratio in our lineup, the new LS650 is our newest 4K PRO-UHD model, capable of supporting high content resolution and is intended to redefine traditional gaming and movie watching."

With built-in sound by Yamaha, designed exclusively for Epson, the 2.1 virtual surround system creates immersive sound performance straight from the box. To take the listening experience up a notch, Epson's engineers designed a sleek new metal grill to cover the speakers with minimum distortion to the sound quality. Plus, if the integrated speakers are not loud enough, one eARC5 HDMI® port has been added to make it easy to switch from the built-in speakers to other external AV receivers or soundbars by simply using the projector's single remote controller. Equipped with smart TV capabilities, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 also makes it easy to access popular streaming channels,6 including Amazon Prime Video®, Hulu®, Disney+, HBO®, YouTube, and more,6 and even allows users to stream live TV and search with built-in Google Assistant™.

Additional feature details include:

Immersive Entertainment – Even in Small Spaces – Place the projector close to the wall and enjoy incredible 4K PRO-UHD 2 images up to 120-inches

Designed for Your Living Room – True 3-Chip 3LCD technology delivers 3,600 lumens of color and white brightness 3 for clear, colorful images, even in brightly lit rooms

Exceptionally Sharp 4K Experience – 4K PRO-UHD 2 uses advanced pixel-shifting technology and image processing to deliver amazing detail and clarity without sacrificing picture brightness

Hassle-Free Setup – Available for both iOS ® and Android ™ devices, the Epson Setting Assistant app 4 makes it easy to set up the projector and adjust display size in seconds

Smart TV Capability – Watch popular streaming 6 channels, including Amazon Prime Video ® , Hulu ® , Disney+, HBO ® , YouTube ™ , and more; 6 even stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV ™ using the latest Android TV ®6 interface and a simple-to-use remote including voice search with built-in Google Assistant ™

Amazing Built-In Sound by Yamaha – Built-in 2.1 virtual surround system designed by Yamaha exclusively for Epson creates an immersive sound performance with presets for TV, Sports, Movies, and Music; connect a smartphone via Bluetooth ® to use as a standalone speaker

Refined Design – Expertly engineered with sound and performance in mind, the projector features a sleek, modern exterior with a metallic speaker grille for enhanced acoustics

Single-Cable Solution for Audio – One of the updated HDMI ® ports includes eARC6 5 support to transmit audio formats like Dolby Atmos ® or DTS 5 to compatible AV receivers or soundbars, making it easy to switch audio between the projector's built-in speakers and other external audio devices

Epson SilverFlex ® Ambient Light Rejecting Screen – Available and sold separately in two sizes, 100-inch and 120-inch, these screens are engineered to redirect up to 90% of the ambient light to increase contrast and produce an astonishingly crisp picture

Outstanding Service and Support – Two-year limited warranty; two-business-day replacement with free shipping7

Availability

Pricing and availability for the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector will be announced in Fall 2023.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service, U.S., Ultra Short Throw projector unit sales, June 2022 – June 2023.

2 4K Resolution Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to produce an image on screen, up to the stated specification.

3 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

4 Compatible device and Internet connection required for download.

5 eARC supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby® Digital Plus, Dolby Digital (AC-3) and DTS, and requires an eARC enabled audio device and an HDMI High-Speed Cable with Ethernet or an Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable (HDMI 2.1a rated).

6 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

7 Expedited shipping not available in all areas. Road Service orders must be placed and processed by 3 p.m. Eastern Time for Two-Business-Day delivery.

EPSON and Epson EpiqVision are registered trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. PRO-UHD and SilverFlex are registered trademarks of Epson America, Inc. Android, Android TV, Google Assistant, YouTube and YouTube TV are trademarks of Google LLC. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2023 Epson America, Inc.

