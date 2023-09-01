Baby Safety Month Aims to Educate Parents, Caregivers on Best Practices for Keeping Children Safe

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Established by the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) in 1983, Baby Safety Month celebrates its 40th anniversary this September.

Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) (PRNewswire)

Established by JPMA in 1983, Baby Safety Month celebrates its 40th anniversary this September.

"For four decades, JPMA has led the charge to provide life-saving safety information to parents and caregivers of young children through our Baby Safety Month campaign," said Lisa Trofe, executive director of JPMA. "We're proud of what we've accomplished, but we cannot stop. Each year, new people become parents, new products are introduced, and new best practices are established based on research. We are deeply committed to ensuring our members offer the safest, most trustworthy products on the market, and we will continue to provide parents and caregivers with the information they need to use these products in a safe manner."

During Baby Safety Month, JPMA will focus on the following topics:

September 1-8: Choose & Use Safe Products for Baby. Every time. Everywhere.

Some products are safe to use when baby is asleep, while others are only safe when baby is awake. Learn more and find tips for choosing and using safe products for baby here.

September 9-15: Safe Sleep

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, each year in the U.S., about 3,500 infants die of sleep-related infant deaths. For this reason, it's essential for parents and caregivers to implement safe sleep practices and only use products designed and tested for safe sleep. Find tips for safe sleep here.

September 16-22: Car Seat Safety

Each day in the U.S., 445 children are injured and three are killed in car crashes according to NHTSA. Car seats can reduce the risk of crash injuries overall and can reduce the risk of fatalities by as much as 71 percent. However, mistakes in choosing, installing, or correctly using car seats can compromise the protection they offer. Find tips for car seat safety here.

September 23-30: On the Go

Using baby products correctly—both at home and on the go—is a key part of baby safety. Find tips here for on-the-go products like strollers, carriers, play yards, and hook-on chairs.

JPMA would like to thank our Baby Safety Month Ambassadors and partners for supporting Baby Safety Month. For more information about Baby Safety Month and a complete list of safety tips, visit BabySafetyMonth.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA)