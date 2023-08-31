Calling All Robloxians! Main Event Introduces a Metaverse Adventure on Roblox

Main Event World is an exhilarating new universe on Roblox that connects people to bowling and laser tag experiences in the Metaverse and beyond with an in-center deal on free Game Play

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Main Event , one of the fastest-growing family entertainment brands, is entering the Metaverse! Main Event, a haven for families to come together for shared family fun through a variety of vibrant fun-filled entertainment experiences, is expanding its guest connection online -- introducing Main Event World -- the ultimate hub for the complete Main Event experience on Roblox!

Main Event Introduces Main Event World on Roblox

Starting today at 5 p.m. (CST), visitors are invited to unite and experience immersive, thrilling adventures and some of the best activities Main Event has to offer like bowling and laser tag in an entirely new space. In laser tag, brace yourself for heart-pounding action with various modes and maps. Engage in high-speed, first-person laser battles alongside friends, striving for that ultimate victory. For bowling enthusiasts, the cutting-edge lanes offer both full 10-frame and adrenaline-charged 3-frame experiences. Users can modify the experience by letting others influence the level of difficulty of the roll. Whether in public servers or with your favorite groups, the new bowling experience promises endless enjoyment and camaraderie for all.

"At Main Event, our focus is on creating unforgettable memories for families. Young people, kids, families and friends are using Roblox daily to immerse themselves in shared experiences, fueling imagination and spending quality time. We want to meet them where they're at, and bring the Main Event experience into their homes," said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer at Main Event. "We're excited to be taking the leap into the Metaverse, aiming to create memorable experiences, foster meaningful interactions, and spark boundless moments of bonding with friends, family and the Roblox community."

Main Event has strategically partnered with Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest Metaverse gaming platforms, to create an exciting virtual experience that brings the Main Event energy to life. By integrating Super League's cutting-edge creativity and deep expertise, this collaboration amplifies Main Event's visibility and user engagement, while also providing users with an interactive experience that bridges the virtual and physical worlds.

"We are thrilled that Main Event, a leader in family entertainment, has tapped Super League to create together this new frontier where the physical and virtual worlds intersect," says Ann Hand, Chair and CEO of Super League. "The beauty of Main Event World on Roblox is that it brings the Main Event magic into the digital realm, while also enticing a whole new generation to explore Main Event's brick-and-mortar locations. Through our partnership, we're pioneering a model where virtual experiences drive physical-world foot traffic, amplifying awareness and engagement - IRL and in the digital world. It's a true synergy that extends the Main Event experience beyond its physical locations, offering a seamless transition from screen to in-person play. We believe this will set a new standard for how businesses can bridge the virtual and in- person spaces to engage with their communities on a deeper and more holistic level."

Be sure to secure your spot! The first 5,000 users to venture into the new Main Event World on Roblox and complete a set of games, will receive an exclusive code for a FREE $5 Fun Card to redeem in-center! Users can unlock their single-use 6-digit code for in-center use. Simply present the code at your local Main Event and enjoy a fun-filled day with the free $5 Fun Card for game play. With over 85 in-restaurant games and activities for families to play together, Main Event World on Roblox is only the beginning of the fun!

To further elevate your journey, Main Event is introducing a unique pop-up shop offering exclusive items, allowing you to personalize avatars, collect distinctive accessories, and more. From sound beams to pebble blasters, static waves and blinding traps, you can save your tickets through victories to acquire new items.

So what are you waiting for? Access Main Event World on Roblox today and let the games begin! Promotion valid until October 30th at all Main Event locations, and cannot be combined with any other offers.

For more information and details on Main Event World on Roblox, you can visit https://www.mainevent.com/experiences/main-event-world-on-roblox/.

About Main Event Entertainment:

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Main Event Entertainment, Inc. operates 55 centers in 18 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of games, virtual reality and its in-center restaurant Family Kitchen, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. Main Event is owned and operated by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., which offers premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests now through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. Dave & Buster's has 154 stores in 41 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com .

About Super League:

Super League (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading strategically-integrated publisher and creator of games and experiences across the world's largest immersive digital platforms. From metaverse powerhouses such as Roblox, Minecraft and Fortnite, to the most popular Web3 environments such as Sandbox and Decentraland, to bespoke worlds built using the most advanced 3D creation tools, Super League's innovative solutions provide incomparable access to massive audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn and create. As a true end-to-end activation partner for dozens of global brands, Super League offers a complete range of development, distribution, monetization and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic, energized programs. As an originator of new experiences fueled by a network of top developers, a comprehensive set of proprietary creator tools and a future-forward team of creative professionals, Super League accelerates IP and audience success within the fastest growing sector of the media industry. For more, go to superleague.com .

