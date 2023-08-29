Jollibee Celebrates 25 Years of Spreading Joy in North America with Exclusive $25 Anniversary Deals, Merch Collection, and "Joy Drops"

World-famous for its delicious Chickenjoy and other flavorful menu offerings, the fast-growing restaurant is celebrating 25 years of its North American expansion with incomparable flair through new and exclusive offers

WEST COVINA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jollibee, the global restaurant brand that is taking America (and the world!) by storm, will celebrate its 25th anniversary in the United States with exclusive anniversary deals, a limited-edition merchandise collection for brand fans, and "Joy Drops". Best known for its mouth-watering Chickenjoy bone-in fried chicken, signature Chicken Sandwiches and iconic Peach Mango Pie, Jollibee wants consumers everywhere to relish in the celebration together.

Jollibee is celebrating 25 years of its North American expansion with incomparable flair through new and exclusive offers, ranging from meal deals, to ‘Joy Drops’ and a merchandise collection. (PRNewswire)

The Jollibee brand debuted in 1978, and ever since opening their doors in the Philippines, the brand's mission has always been to spread the joy of eating through their warm and friendly service. When Jollibee first entered the American market 25 years ago, the brand kept those very same brand pillars in tow, while also catering to Filipino-Americans looking for a taste of their home country. Over time, Jollibee found that people near and far enjoy the brand's offerings, proving that delicious, quality food knows no boundaries—making this milestone one of the most exciting in Jollibee's history!

"Jollibee has had a long-standing goal of spreading joy through our various menu offerings that have delighted so many from the brand's humble beginnings to now. We are grateful for our loyal fans who have joined us on our journey throughout North America for the past 25 years, and without them, we wouldn't be here celebrating this milestone," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "As we celebrate Jollibee's 25th anniversary in North America, we honor our brand's calling by continuing to spread joy through our delicious product offerings. It is for that reason that we are offering new and exclusive $25 Anniversary Deals, a branded apparel collection and 'Joy Drops' that are sure to keep the festivities going through the end of the year. Each aspect of the celebration has been curated to provide our fans with a full Jollibee experience that is sure to surprise and delight."

$25 Anniversary Deals

Jollibee is celebrating through November 15 with a series of exclusive $25 anniversary deals that feature some of the brand's most iconic offerings. $25 bundles include:

United States (Mainland):

Hawaii:

Exclusive Merch Collection

For fans looking to rep the brand and wear their joy on their sleeve (literally!) Jollibee will release, for the first time, an exclusive apparel collection filled with unique swag that will be available for a limited time only. Starting at $25, the collection features items spanning from T-shirts to tote bags and bucket hats.

25 Joy Drops for 25 Years of Joy

Finally, to continue the celebration through the end of the year, Jollibee is also launching "Joy Drops." Joy Drops capture the essence of the Jollibee brand— tokens of happiness that Jollibee will generously share with followers across social media platforms and in real-life settings. Each of the 25 Joy Drops will be totally unique: digital vouchers, exclusive stuff you won't find anywhere else, product bundles, seriously joyful content, and even meet-and-greets with the brand's iconic mascot - Jollibee! Moreover, one lucky winner will win an all-inclusive trip to the Philippines!

Joy Drops are more than just gifts—they are chances for Jollibee fans and customers to connect with the brand as they get ready to open our 100th store (more on that coming soon!).

Stay updated on Jollibee's 25th anniversary celebration, including more information on when exclusive Joy Drops are launching near you, by following @jollibeeus on Facebook, @jollibeeus on Instagram and @jollibeeusa on TikTok.

For more information on Jollibee and to order in-store pick-up or delivery, visit JollibeeFoods.com or order through the Jollibee Ordering mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Apple is a registered trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc

About Jollibee Group

Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC, also known as Jollibee Group) is one of the fastest-growing restaurant companies in the world. Its mission is to serve great-tasting food and bring the joy of eating to everyone through its 16 brands with over 6,500 stores across 34 countries including the Philippines, United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The Jollibee Group has eight wholly owned brands (Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Mang Inasal, Yonghe King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Smashburger); four franchised brands (Burger King, Panda Express, and Yoshinoya in the Philippines, and Tim Ho Wan in certain territories in China); 80% ownership of The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf; 60% ownership in the SuperFoods Group that owns Highlands Coffee; and 51% ownership of Milksha, a popular Taiwanese bubble tea brand.

The Jollibee Group, through its subsidiary Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL) owns 90% participating interest in Titan Dining LP, a private equity fund that owns the Tim Ho Wan brand. The Jollibee Group has a joint venture with the THW Group to open and operate THW restaurants in Mainland China. It also has a business venture with award-winning Chef Rick Bayless for Tortazo, a Mexican fast-casual restaurant business in the United States.

The Jollibee Group has launched its global sustainability agenda dubbed Joy for Tomorrow, which aims to strengthen the company's commitment to sustainable business practices. The agenda centers on the key pillars of Food, People, and Planet, and consists of 10 focus areas namely: food safety, food quality, nutrition & transparency, employee welfare, farmers livelihood, community support, good governance, packaging & recycling, waste reduction, and energy & water efficiency. Each focus area sets goals and initiatives that contribute and align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The Jollibee Group was named the Philippines' most admired company by the Asian Wall Street Journal for ten years. It was also honored as one of Asia's Fab 50 Companies and among the World's Best Employers and World's Top Female-Friendly Companies by Forbes. The company is also a two-time recipient of Gallup's Exceptional Workplace Award, making it the only Philippine-based company to receive the distinction.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com.

