Cause Conference 2023: Uniting Visionaries for Social Change

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Annual Cause Conference, hosted by Cause San Diego, a fiscally sponsored program of United Charitable, is poised to unite leading minds and impactful changemakers in the realm of social entrepreneurship. Scheduled for September 14, 2023, the event will unfold at San Diego's Sharp Prebys Innovation & Education Center (SPIEC) from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This year's Cause Conference aims to empower attendees, specifically business leaders, with the insights, tools, and connections essential to accelerate social impact and create strategic, lasting partnerships. Throughout the day, participants will immerse themselves in an array of keynote presentations, breakout sessions, panel dialogues, and networking opportunities with like-minded social entrepreneurs.

A highlight of the conference will be the breakout session titled "From the Field to Philanthropy: JR Redmond's Charitable Journey." The presentation will be led by two distinguished thought leaders, Julia Healey, CEO of United Charitable, and JR Redmond, a former NFL player who has transitioned into social entrepreneurship and currently leads the JR Redmond Silverback Foundation, a fiscally sponsored program of Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable. Attendees will learn more from Redmond about his personal hardships and how they have influenced his approach to philanthropy.

Julia Healey, CEO of United Charitable, is deeply committed to bolstering charitable initiatives and nurturing sustainable transformation. Accompanying her is JR Redmond, a former NFL athlete who has harnessed his platform to effect meaningful change as a social entrepreneur. Redmond's distinctive perspective on leadership, resilience, collaboration, and community engagement uniquely qualifies him to speak on social entrepreneurs' ability to create sustainable change.

The joint presentation by Healey and Redmond is set to offer an exploration of not only JR's personal journey but also social entrepreneurship's potency in tackling contemporary challenges. Attendees can anticipate gaining valuable insights into efficacious strategies for launching and sustaining socially conscious ventures through fiscal sponsorship. Furthermore, they will delve into the symbiotic relationship linking innovation, entrepreneurship, and social change.

The 2023 Cause Conference presents an exceptional occasion for participants to partake in thought-provoking dialogues, cooperative solution-finding, and the exchange of knowledge. Each attendee will be given a Social Impact Playbook that includes stories from local San Diego entrepreneurs to learn "how to" design strategies that lift their brand, engage their employees, and attract loyal customers. For event details, including available tickets and sponsorship opportunities and a full schedule of events, visit the Cause Conference website.

