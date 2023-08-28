US Signal Partners with Cato Networks

Introducing SD-WAN Technology for Enhanced Network Connectivity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, a leading provider of network connectivity and data center services, announced today a partnership with Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading SASE platform. This collaboration grants US Signal distribution rights for the Cato SASE Cloud throughout North America.

In today's business landscape, secure and efficient IT infrastructure management is crucial. As innovation and the demand for network connectivity continue to rise, SD-WAN is now an essential element of any modern IT environment.

Powered by Cato Networks, US Signal's launch of Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) delivers unmatched speed and reliability in network connectivity, giving businesses a competitive advantage like never before. Our SD-WAN technology seamlessly connects multiple locations and networks, optimizing application performance and reducing congestion. With our centralized management portal, configuration and maintenance are effortless. Rest assured, critical applications and traffic are prioritized for an optimal user experience.

"US Signal is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that enable our customers to thrive in today's competitive and rapidly changing business landscape," said US Signal CEO, Dan Watts. "Our new SD-WAN offering empowers our customers with unparalleled control over their network infrastructure, enabling their teams to enhance productivity, efficiency, and flexibility."

No matter the size of your business, US Signal and Cato Networks' SD-WAN technology opens up new opportunities for growth and effective competition in your market. Discover more about SD-WAN and other solutions offered by US Signal on our website at www.ussignal.com.

For more information about Cato Networks please visit: https://www.catonetworks.com/

For more information about US Signal please visit: https://ussignal.com/

Supporting Resources

About Cato Networks:

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, including Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Firewall as a Service (FWaaS) with advanced threat prevention into a global cloud service. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. With Cato your business is ready for whatever's next.

About US Signal:

US Signal provides industry-leading data center technologies, cloud solutions and managed services to help companies transform their IT operations and meet ever-changing technology and business needs. Drawing from a portfolio of colocation, IT infrastructure, endpoint monitoring, data management, disaster recovery and security services, US Signal's data center solutions can meet even the most unique or complex technical requirements. All services are powered by US Signal's own robust, secure fiber network. It's strategically engineered to optimize edge computing and facilitate private WAN, one-hop connections to the internet through Tier 1 upstream relationships and direct connections to hyper-scale cloud providers.

Media inquiries

Katie McCormick, Director of Marketing

E: media@ussignal.com

T: 616-233-7333

View original content:

SOURCE US Signal