This Week in Policy & Public Interest News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- Governor Green: Visitors Should Avoid West Maui For Now, Travelers Welcome Elsewhere On Maui and Other Hawaiian Islands
In alignment with Governor Green, the Hawai'i Tourism Authority urges visitors to refrain from going to West Maui (including Lahaina, Nāpili, Kāʻanapali, and Kapalua) as a means of respect to the people and places that have been lost in Lahaina during this devastating tragedy.
- New Jersey Pharmacist Wins Toastmasters' 2023 World Championship of Public Speaking
Tyson's winning speech was titled, "Have You Been There?" and told the story of her overcoming a variety of obstacles to complete a triathlon in 2021. While she struggled mightily at times during the challenging race, listening to her inner go-getter led Tyson to triumph and enabled her to cross the accomplishment off her bucket list.
- New Army campaign inspires youth to take the first step to "Be All You Can Be"
"First Steps" is the Army's most authentic portrayal of what it means to be a Soldier, offering an up-close, personal, and unfiltered look at Soldiers embarking on some of the most powerful experiences in their Army journey.
- United Pledges $1.25 Million in Support of Aviation and STEM Projects Across The Country This Back-to-School Season
United will donate $1.25 million to DonorsChoose.Org to fund aviation, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) projects across classrooms in the airline's seven Hub markets: Chicago, Denver, Washington, D.C., New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, as well as in Phoenix and across Hawaii.
- This Back-to-School Season, No Kid Hungry Celebrates School Heroes Who Connect Kids to the Most Important School Supply: Food
"It's going to take all of us working together to make childhood hunger in America a thing of the past," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign.
- Carhartt Continues Support of Skilled Trades with Labor Day Donation Benefitting Team Rubicon's Veteran-Led Skilled Job Training Program
Expected to continue developing over the next five years, Team Rubicon's TRades Academy seeks to train military veterans transitioning to civilian life – as well as other workers – in disaster-standard licensed contracting skills like carpentry, electrical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning so they can help rebuild homes in the communities that need it most.
- The 2023 "Moms' Agenda" Is Released
Mom Congress announced the bills included in its 2023 Moms' Agenda - a series of bills to address the urgent challenges mothers face because of woefully inadequate infrastructure to support pregnancy, birth, and early parenting in the U.S.
- MGM Resorts Foundation Awards More Than $2.7 Million to Local Nonprofit Organizations
The organizations provide services around affordable housing, economic opportunity and workforce development, K-12 education, family services, food insecurity, health and wellness, homelessness, services for seniors and services for veterans and military families.
- The Bob Woodruff Foundation Publishes Understanding the PACT Act to Address Confusion Surrounding Eligibility and Benefits Under the Law
When it comes to the PACT Act – one of the largest expansions of health care for veterans in US – misinformation about eligibility and filing claims exists. This misinformation continues to confuse veterans or their survivors, and, as a result, some who may be eligible for expanded benefits are not receiving them.
- This Hunger Action Month, Two Good® and Busy Philipps Are Asking People to #GetHangryForGood to Help Get Food to Those In Need
While "hangry" traditionally embodies the bad-temper or irritability that comes from being hungry, Two Good believes that hanger should instead be channeled into a force for good to help the 1 in 10 households that are experiencing food insecurity.
- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Takes The Fight For Black Maternal Health To The Nation's Capitol This September
On September 20, 2023, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will host its annual Zeta Day on the Hill social action programmatic initiative where members of the organization convene together for education and to advocate for policy changes that directly impact communities of color across the United States.
