THE RITZ-CARLTON SPA ORLANDO, GRANDE LAKES NAMED #1 BEST HOTEL SPA BY USA TODAY 10BEST

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes is pleased to announce The Ritz-Carlton Spa has been recognized as the #1 Best Hotel Spa by the USA TODAY 10Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the second year in a row. Selected for nomination by an expert panel of judges and voted upon by the public, the spa competed against top spas across the country for the elite honor.

Located within Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida everglades, which is also home to JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, The Ritz-Carlton Spa is a relaxing retreat only steps from some of the city's most famed attractions. Boasting award-winning wellness and beauty offerings, the 40,000-square-foot spa houses 40 treatment rooms, a 4,000-square-foot heated lap pool, a lavish boutique, health-centric café and more. Featuring an array of treatments and products with many ingredients sourced directly from the resort's on-site organic farm, Whisper Creek Farm, the spa offers an upscale oasis with an emphasis on holistic rest and relaxation that has carved out a new and unique wellness space in the Orlando region.

"This award is a testament not only to our thoughtfully curated spa programming and highly dedicated expert staff, but to our visiting guests and surrounding Orlando community at large," said Area General Manager, Jon McGavin. "As we continue to push the envelope and elevate our guest experiences across the resort, we remain committed to offering a haven for all guests and providing the level of service that have defined us."

USA TODAY 10Best Reader's Choice Award nominees are first selected by a panel of esteemed local experts, with winning results decided after a period of online voting conducted by readers and the broader public. This marks the second time The Ritz-Carlton Spa has earned the top honor.

In addition to this latest distinction, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes also recently earned the prestigious Five Diamond distinction by the AAA Diamond Program, and its premier on-site restaurant Knife & Spoon by John Tesar was awarded a prestigious MICHELIN star in Florida's MICHELIN Guide for the second consecutive year.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

