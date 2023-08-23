Mozart Data Expands Data Transformation Capabilities with dbt Integration

The new integration pairs with Mozart's proprietary SQL-based data transformation layer to give organizations maximum flexibility — at a lower price

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Data, the all-in-one modern data platform, announced today the launch of a new dbt Core integration, a popular open-source data transformation tool used by data analytics engineers and analysts, providing customers with additional data transformation capabilities. The integration comes amidst a wave of product feature updates designed to give organizations of any size and structure the tools they need to harness their data for actionable insights.

Maximum data transformation flexibility for organizations of any size

"The dbt Core integration makes a lot of sense for our users, especially those with larger data teams who want access to dbt's data modeling features," said Dan Silberman, Co-Founder and CTO at Mozart Data. "When paired with our platform's advanced ELT, data warehousing, and data pipeline features, users have unparalleled control of their data and everything they need to drive data-driven decisions at their organization."

With the new integration, Mozart Data's platform essentially serves as a data orchestration layer to run dbt jobs — creating a comparable and cost-effective alternative to dbt Cloud and eliminating the need to onboard an orchestration platform like Airflow. Because Mozart's platform is managing orchestration, dbt transformations are part of the larger, cohesive data pipeline. This ensures that dbt power users and less technical data users can both rely on a single, reliable data pipeline, preventing data silos.

Mozart's integration launch has proven timely, as dbt's August 2023 pricing update charges customers based on successful models built, after a December 2022 update included charges per seat. Mozart Data does not charge by seat or model, and will not include additional fees for users who choose to utilize the dbt Core integration.

"We've always been committed to offering a cost-effective data platform, with lower pricing on infrastructure and features that help growing companies hold off on otherwise unnecessary hires. The dbt integration was the logical next step for our platform, and we're very excited for our customers to see value," said Peter Fishman, Co-Founder and CEO.

The dbt Core integration is live and available to all Mozart Data users.

About Mozart Data

Mozart Data is the all-in-one modern data platform for growing businesses. It provides every tool a company needs to make the most of their data, as well as in-house data consulting. Learn more at https://www.mozartdata.com/ .

