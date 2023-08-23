DR PEPPER® TEAMS UP WITH USC STAR QUARTERBACK CALEB WILLIAMS FOR “FANSVILLE” SEASON SIX

The Annual Campaign Celebrates College Football and its Fandom with a Standout Cast

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dr Pepper® announced the return of " Fansville ," the satirical episodic drama based on a fictional college football town. The sixth season begins Saturday, August 26, 2023, marking the start of the college football season. This year, "Fansville" makes an even bigger splash with a season-long partnership with Heisman trophy winner, AP College Football Player of The Year, and University of Southern California star quarterback and team captain, Caleb Williams.

Williams, who will be featured in "Fansville" alongside his mom, Dayna Price, joins fan-favorite characters Logan, Jay, Natalie, Chuck, Charlotte, CJ, and 'The Sheriff' Brian Bosworth, as they face new dilemmas in the ever-evolving world of college football.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Caleb Williams for season six of 'Fansville,' where we continue to celebrate the passion and fandom of college football," said John Alvarado, SVP of Dr Pepper® Brand Marketing. "Caleb is one of college football's greatest talents, and we admire his dedication, talent, and charisma both on the set of 'Fansville' and on the field."

Along with a shared passion for college football and celebrating the over-the-top expressions of fandom, Dr Pepper® and Williams also share a commitment to supporting youth empowerment. Entering its 15th year, the Dr Pepper® Tuition Giveaway program has provided over $17 million to support students' educational goals, and William's foundation, Caleb Cares, focuses on eliminating bullying, empowering youth, and bringing awareness to mental health. Over the course of the season, Dr Pepper® will partner with Caleb Cares through an activation that will be announced later this fall.

"I am incredibly excited to be a part of this year's 'Fansville' campaign and to join Dr Pepper for another iconic season celebrating college football," said Williams. "This partnership is even more special because we were able to involve my mom and my foundation, Caleb Cares, both of which are very close to my heart. Together, we'll create unforgettable moments in 'Fansville,' and I can't wait to bring that same energy to the upcoming season."

Celebrating Williams' own game-time tradition inspired by his nail-technician mother, there is a limited-time offering of FANicures By Dr Pepper® and Caleb Williams kits available for purchase only on drpepperstore.com starting Wednesday, August 30 while supplies last. The FANicures By Dr Pepper® and Caleb Williams kit gives fans what they need to express their fandom on all ten digits and includes two bottles of nail polish in Dr Pepper®'s signature maroon and white, as well as a variety of college football inspired nail décor.

Dr Pepper® and "Fansville" are synonymous with college football, as the brand is the first sponsor of the College Football Playoffs, presenting sponsor of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy, and the first brand to partner and compensate a college football athlete for participation in a marketing campaign. Each year, Dr Pepper's "Fansville" campaign brings to life the spirit and camaraderie of the sport. The brand has also continued to showcase its commitment to college athletes by integrating top NCAA football athletes into the "Fansville" marketing campaign since 2021, when state rulings allowed athletes to monetize their name, image, and likeness in brand promotions, campaigns, and advertising.

To learn more about "Fansville" and this year's partnership with Williams, please visit DrPepper.com .

