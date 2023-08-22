SmartStyle Hair Salons Launch Collaboration with Walmart+ to Offer Savings on High-Quality Haircare

It will feature exclusive members-only offers on SmartStyle services and products in Walmart stores

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStyle, the family hair salon brand located inside over 1,000 Walmart stores across North America, is announcing exclusive salon offers to members of Walmart+ , the retailer's membership service with a suite of benefits including free delivery from local stores, free shipping, fuel discounts and more.

SmartStyle is a full-service hair salon with over 1,000 convenient locations in Walmart stores across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. (PRNewswire)

Local SmartStyle salons deliver a convenient full-service haircare experience from professionally trained stylists at compelling price points. With this new offering, Walmart+ members unlock access to even more value inside their local Walmart store with two savings options to redeem on each SmartStyle salon visit: $5 off any service of $10 or more and 25% off the purchase of premium-quality salon retail product.

"Our SmartStyle salons are a stylish, convenient and affordable destination for busy families," said John Davi, Chief Digital Officer at Regis Corporation. "With this expansion of our Walmart relationship, Walmart+ members now have two more reasons to experience SmartStyle's high-quality services and products."

SmartStyle salons' savings options are the newest in-store offers for Walmart+ members, combining value and style with the convenience of the local Walmart store. From quick trims to on-trend styles to hair color and highlights, SmartStyle offers affordable prices for the whole family. SmartStyle also has a wide range of professional haircare products from Matrix, Biolage, Paul Mitchell, Redken, DESIGNLINE, Sexy Hair, Nioxin and more.

For more information on SmartStyle or to find one of its locations in a Walmart near you, visit SmartStyle.com .

About SmartStyle:

SmartStyle is a full-service hair salon with over 1,000 convenient locations in Walmart stores across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. SmartStyle salons provide a full range of hair services including women's haircuts, men's haircuts, kids' haircuts, color services, perms, styling and waxing. Plus, hair services at SmartStyle that include a shampoo also come with a complimentary basic conditioner and scalp massage. SmartStyle is part of Regis Corporation, a leader in the haircare industry. For additional information about SmartStyle, visit SmartStyle.com . For more information about Regis Corporation, please visit RegisCorp.com .

