Pushing Boundaries in Quantum Computing: IEEE Quantum Week 2023 Unveils Cutting-Edge Research, Training, and Breakthroughs

IEEE Quantum Week 2023 Program Packs 400 Impactful Hours of Quantum Computing and Engineering

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 -- The IEEE International Conference on Quantum Computing and Engineering, the premier event bridging the gap between the science of quantum computing and the development of an industry surrounding it, has revealed its highly anticipated 2023 program. Also known as IEEE Quantum Week, the multidisciplinary event takes place on 17-22 September 2023 in Bellevue, Washington.

Covering over 400 programming hours, IEEE Quantum Week has become an internationally recognized annual venue for presenting high-quality original research, ground-breaking innovations, and compelling insights in quantum computing and engineering.

The fourth annual IEEE Quantum Week will deliver five action-packed days of programming that includes:

150+ accepted papers

9 world-class keynote speakers

40+ exciting exhibits

30 workforce-building tutorials

32 community-building workshops

90+ innovative posters

13 stimulating panels

6 Birds-of-a-Feather sessions

"Join us at IEEE Quantum Week 2023 and immerse yourself in the captivating world of quantum computing and engineering. This year's event explores the full potential of quantum computing and aims to redefine the boundaries of what's computationally possible. This groundbreaking potential isn't just about technology – it's about shaping the future of numerous fields." ― Hausi Müller, General Chair, IEEE Quantum Week 2023

The IEEE Quantum Week 2023 accepted papers will be submitted to the IEEE Xplore® Digital Library. The best papers will be invited to submit extended versions to the journals IEEE Transactions on Quantum Engineering (TQE) and ACM Transactions on Quantum Computing (TQC).

A multidisciplinary quantum computing and engineering venue, IEEE Quantum Week offers attendees the framework to discuss challenges and opportunities with quantum researchers, scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, developers, students, practitioners, educators, programmers, and newcomers.

IEEE Quantum Week 2023 is financially co-sponsored by the IEEE Computer Society (CS), IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc), IEEE Council of Superconductivity (CSC), IEEE Future Directions Committee (FDC), and IEEE Photonics Society as well as technically co-sponsored by IEEE Technology & Engineering Management Society (TEMS), IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS), IEEE Signal Processing Society (SPS), IEEE Electron Devices Society (EDS), IEEE Consumer Technology Society (CTSoc), and IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES).

The IEEE Quantum Week 2023 Registration package includes virtual access to IEEE Quantum Week and on-demand access to all recorded events until December 2023. The IEEE Quantum Week schedule will take place during Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

About the IEEE Computer Society

Through conferences, publications, and programs, the IEEE Computer Society (IEEE CS) sets the standard for the education and engagement that fuels global technological advancement. By bringing together engineers, scientists, researchers, and practitioners from all areas of computing and at every career phase, the IEEE CS enables new opportunities and empowers not only its members but also the greater industry. Visit computer.org for more information.

