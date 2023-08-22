Medtronic to participate in upcoming investor conferences

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today confirmed its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. EDT (11:00 a.m. CDT)

Geoff Martha, chairman and chief executive officer, will answer questions on the medtech industry and on the company.

Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Monday, September 11, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. EDT (8:20 a.m. CDT)

Karen Parkhill, executive vice president & chief financial officer, IT & enterprise excellence, will answer questions on the company.

Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:55 p.m. BST (9:55a.m. CDT)

Geoff Martha, chairman & chief executive officer, will answer questions on the company.

A live webcast of each Q&A session will be available on the date and time of each of the conferences noted above by clicking on the Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com. An archive of each Q&A session will be available on the same webpage later in the day.

