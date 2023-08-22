Healthy Together Receives Digital Health Award for Software Collaboration with Oklahoma State Department of Health

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, the 2023 Digital Health Awards awarded Healthy Together and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) with a Gold award in the Mobile Application category.

Healthy Together (PRNewswire)

The annual awards competition, celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, recognized the best online health resources for staff and residents. Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit prizes were awarded in more than 60 categories and 20 divisions with over 800 applicants up for consideration.

"Thanks to Healthy Together, OSDH was able to keep our universities open throughout the pandemic. Their mobile application and dashboard not only provided us with the necessary tools to ensure our schools' safety, but also minimized manual efforts," said Jennifer Lepard, COO of Oklahoma State Department of Health at the time of the project. "Healthy Together made integrating with legacy systems effortless and our experience working with them was better than all other technology projects, especially with how quickly they move. We are incredibly grateful for their help and expertise and cannot thank them enough for their amazing work!"

The award highlighted Healthy Together's outstanding efforts in deploying a cutting-edge solution on Oklahoma higher education campuses, successfully keeping students and faculty safe and schools open during the pandemic.

"Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership between Healthy Together and the Oklahoma State Department of Health was pivotal in our successful campus return. [Healthy Together] technology enabled swift adaptation to evolving health needs, implementing effective safety measures," said David Surratt, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at OU. "Through digital assessments, real-time results, and comprehensive resources, we were able to empower our community to confidently navigate uncertainties. This collaboration ensured health, wellbeing, uninterrupted education, and highlighted the strength of innovation and teamwork in a pandemic."

Throughout the collaboration, Healthy Together worked closely with educational institutions and health authorities to develop and implement a solution for maintaining campus safety and the continuity of education during unprecedented times.

"In collaboration with Healthy Together and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, OU Health Services was able to remain committed to advancing academic success through premier healthcare and prevention education during the pandemic," said Craig Rice, M.D., Chief of Medical staff at OU Health Services. "This award recognizes the pivotal role technology plays in preserving campus health during public health challenges. Because of this project, we were able to serve our community with increased efficiency and precision."

Key features of the Healthy Together web and mobile native application deployment included:

Digital Health Assessments: Students and faculty members could easily monitor their own health status and receive immediate guidance on necessary precautions. Health assessments were opt-in and ensured adherence to safety protocols, significantly reducing the risk of transmission within campus communities.

Diagnostic Result Delivery: Students and faculty received real-time test results right to their mobile device. Automated SMS alerts and push notifications were sent the moment their test results were ready, enabling faster detection and quarantining when needed.

Resources & Education: The application provided up-to-date information, resources, and educational materials, empowering campus communities with knowledge to make informed decisions.

Data Integrations: Healthy Together's system facilitated data integrations and transfers that saved school health officials significant time and resources when they were overwhelmed with the early-phase of the pandemic.

"We are appreciative to have worked alongside the OSDH, the colleges and universities, as their cooperative approach and seamless coordination made the entire process exceptionally smooth and efficient. We value their dedication and partnership, and their commitment has contributed to creating a healthier and safer community. The results speak for themselves, and we look forward to continuing this impactful work together" said Jared Allgood, President & Co-Founder at Healthy Together.

