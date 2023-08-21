Press Conference of International Sports (Beijing) Carnival 2023 Successfully Held

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Sports (Beijing) Carnival 2023 is set to take place on 21-22 October at the Canal Cultural Square in Tongzhou District, Beijing's sub-center. This highly anticipated event was officially introduced to the public through a press conference hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports and Asia Digital Group on August 11. Distinguished attendees included Ge Jun, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, Deng Xiaomin, director of the Tongzhou District Sports Bureau, Zhou Bin, director of the Planning and Construction Division at the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group, alongside representatives from prominent sports companies and media outlets.

As one of the pivotal projects for promoting the construction of international consumption center cities, following Beijing's impressive achievement as the world's first dual Olympic city, the International Sports (Beijing) Carnival will henceforth be held annually from 2023 for the consumption, display and trading of global sports industry. In addition to introducing international brands, it seeks to shine a spotlight on domestic sports products, aiding in the elevation of China's sports consumption market and fostering sustainable industry growth in the post-Olympic era. Ultimately, this event aims to invigorate the global sports economy, stimulating recovery and reinforcing prosperity at every level.

The International Event Fostering Global Sports Development Through Collective Efforts, Both Domestic and International

The first carnival, themed "Boundless Sports, Connecting the World", showcases five highlights, that is, debuts, high-end brands, high-quality goods, high-tech carnival, and a strong international presence. Drawing inspiration from the forefront of global sports, the event will transcend boundaries to unite individuals from across the globe. This unprecedented gathering will bring together the pinnacle of luxury consumer brands, cutting-edge sports goods, fashionable athletic events, and cultural experiences. By joining efforts with local businesses, sports venues, and distinctive towns and parks, the carnival will reverberate throughout Tongzhou, establishing this urban sports event as an international sensation. Notably, this event will serve as a catalyst for the growth of both the sports industry within the host city and China as a whole. By spearheading new trends in international sports consumption, it will leave an influential mark on the global stage, effectively positioning itself as a vital force.

Ge Jun, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports, emphasized that the event serves multiple purposes. Not only does it serve as a platform for showcasing the latest trends in the fashion sports industry and emerging sports technologies, but it also plays a vital role in facilitating international exchanges and contributing to the revitalization of global sports. Additionally, the event is an opportunity to demonstrate the strength of China's sports industry and highlight the cultural heritage of Beijing as a dual Olympic city. It is hoped to leverage sports practice to inspire and unite global sports enthusiasts through this platform that fosters diverse integration, exchange, and display. Moreover, it seeks to contribute to the promotion of global economic recovery through the development of the sports market.

Gathering Top Achievements to Lead High-End and Cutting-Edge Sports Consumption

According to Deng Xiaomin, director of the Tongzhou District Sports Bureau, Tongzhou District is steadily establishing its brand as a hub for sports by promoting initiatives such as "Come and Exercise" and "Canal + Sports". This has helped to create a new driving force for the integration of various industries. Additionally, the district has been proactively exploring innovative formats and models for the combination of sports with other sectors. It has also been organizing a wide range of sports events and industrial activities, leveraging the abundant cultural and tourism resources available in Beijing's sub-center, including the Canal Cultural Square and the Universal Beijing Resort. Through the synergy of sports, culture, tourism, and business, the district aims to achieve the integration and development of these industries. This involves leveraging sports to enhance tourism and utilizing tourism to drive consumption.

Special areas are set for exhibition and immersive experiences, featuring a fashion sports pop-up park and a trendy sports experience zone. These areas will bring together renowned sports brands and leading companies from countries such as Britain, the United States, France, and other influential sports powers. Visitors of this sports sightseeing trip will be delighted with captivating visuals and enjoyable experiences.

In detail, the fashion sports pop-up park will be set around the Grand Canal Forest Park. It offers a collection of international high-end brands, a fashion sports interactive area, and a popular sports fashion fair. The park will showcase a variety of products, ranging from international fashion brands to fashion sports products, cutting-edge sports technology, urban camping products, and healthy life experiences. The exhibition area is designed to bring together cutting-edge technological products and sports health care models. It will display the latest sports scientific and technological achievements from around the world. Renowned high-tech enterprises like Nanjing B.C. Sports Products Co., Ltd., SHUA, and Beijing Pulai Tefeng Technology Co., Ltd. will also be present to exhibit their latest technological breakthroughs. This will provide the public with an opportunity to experience a sports and technology extravaganza with international leading brands, which will ultimately contribute to the upgrading of sports consumption.

The trendy sports experience zone offers a range of new experiences through exciting sports scenes and brings together professional brands involved in emerging sports. With interactive experiences tailored to each scene, new sports consumption can be stimulated to contribute to the construction of international consumption center cities. The on-site experiences cover a wide array of sports, including batting, equestrian, ice hockey, sailing and other land sports, emerging sports, and high-end sports. A humanized and interactive environment will be created for audience by means of advanced technologies such as smart sportswear, wearable equipment, body measuring instruments, and VR technology. This allows them to fully immerse themselves and participate actively in sporting activities. The public can be captivated by diversified and trendy experiences that showcase the charm of sports. From high-end sports to elite sports and high-tech sports, urban white-collar workers and individuals from all walks of life can indulge in such leisure activities.

Governments, Investment Institutions and Enterprises Assembling to Stimulate New Vitality in the Sports Economy

The carnival features forums, event experiences, debuts and other activities, engaging renowned domestic and foreign sports brands, sports intermediaries, sports media promotion companies, fitness and entertainment enterprises, sports management and operation firms, international sports research institutions, and sports technology companies. It facilitates the exchange and exploration of cutting-edge trends in the high-end sports goods industry across various perspectives including design, R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and service.

Zhang Li, executive vice president of Asia Digital Group, said that over 100 esteemed brand manufacturers have chosen to participate in this carnival. Furthermore, more than 300 esteemed domestic and foreign media entities have confirmed their engagement in documenting and reporting on this event. It is projected that over 10 million individuals, both online and offline, will actively engage and partake in the diverse range of activities. Among the multitude of exciting events, the Night of Sports stands out as a captivating highlight. This night will encompass three major events: debuts, a sports fashion show, and the Awards Ceremony of Global Influential Brands in Sports. Luminaries from the global sports industry will congregate to shape and engender the most influential event within the sports industry.

Simultaneously, the launch of over 20 prominent brands and the unveiling of cutting-edge technologies and high-quality sports brands will transpire, presenting Beijing with the most prominent sports release platform. This monumental occasion aims to propel both industrial development and enhance the city's image. Serving as the unique IP of the carnival, the sports fashion show will astound audiences with the world's top sports brands, sports products from luxurious brands, and high-end fashion brands. By spearheading trends within the sports industry, this show will steadfastly deepen Beijing's image as an inclusive, open, and vibrant city.

The Awards Ceremony of Global Influential Brands in Sports will unveil six lists of global influential sports brands, global sports innovation, global sports creativity, annual sports consumer brands, and annual sports influencers. This grand event is expected to invigorate the momentum of the sports industry while elevating the global perspective and industry structure of Chinese brands by setting examples.

Moreover, project cooperation and settlement will be facilitated by promoting visits and collaborations with related organizations, institutions, and enterprises in international and domestic capital, culture and tourism, sports, high-end fashion brands, and digital technology sectors. Participants will have the opportunity to explore renowned locations including the Beijing Grand Canal Cultural Scenic Area, the Universal Beijing Resort, the Zhangjiawan Design Town, and the Taihu Town. These visits and engagements will enhance the robust growth of the sports industry in Tongzhou District.

Since the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, the enthusiasm of the Chinese people for sports has reached new heights, resulting in a significant increase in sports consumption. The upcoming carnival will showcase global new products, technologies, ideas, and trends in the sports industry, thereby enabling the public's access to cutting-edge technologies, high-quality sports products and high-end sports. This platform will inspire a new era of sports consumption, characterized by an international outlook, and contribute to the overall growth and development of the global sports industry. Establishing the world's premier sports fashion trading platform will facilitate cooperation between domestic and foreign emerging sports projects, consequently leading the way for the development of the sports industry.

