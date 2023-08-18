Nestlé Supports Communities Impacted by Maui Wildfires with More Than $500,000 in Donations

The company's U.S. businesses, brands and employees are joining relief efforts through in-kind and monetary donations

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help support the communities impacted by the wildfires in Hawaii, Nestlé is activating across its U.S. businesses and brands to provide immediate and long-term relief efforts through in-kind and monetary donations. Today, Nestlé USA committed a $175,000 donation benefitting the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund, which will help support the evolving needs of those impacted, such as providing shelter, food, and financial assistance.

"We are devastated for the people of Lahaina, Maui and Hawaii, who are currently facing an incomprehensible level of loss in the aftermath of last week's deadly wildfires," said Steve Presley, CEO of Nestlé North America. "Supporting the communities we serve is part of who we are at Nestlé. We know that the journey to recovery will be a long one, and our teams are continuing to work with our partners to support the people, pets and communities on the ground."

All business divisions of Nestlé USA—which span brands such as Coffee mate®, DiGiorno®, S.Pellegrino®, Nestlé Toll House®, Stouffer's®, Nescafé®, Maggi®, Gerber® and Chef-mate®—mobilized to contribute funds to the donation. The company is also leveraging its internal giving platform to match up to $25,000 of voluntary donations from employees, which will directly support organizations providing emergency shelter, supplies, food, water, and recovery efforts, including The American Red Cross, the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, and the Maui Food Bank.

To date, Nestlé's U.S. businesses have joined forces to contribute more than $500,000 to relief and recovery efforts through in-kind food and beverage donations and monetary donations, including:

$25,000 to Hawaii . Purina is donatingto Greater Good Charities to support recovery efforts for people and animals in

Nestlé Health Science is making a $25,000 donation to Feeding America's Disaster Relief Fund, where the funds will help provide aid, food, and supplies to areas devastated by disaster, such as those impacted in Maui .

Essentia® Water is working with community partner Baby2Baby to provide more than 2,000 cases of water to help address the unsafe water advisory and ongoing crisis on the island.

Nestlé Professional is donating nearly 40,000 pounds of Sweet Earth ® burgers and chik'n nuggets to help provide food to those impacted.

Gerber is partnering with Feeding America to donate thousands of pounds of baby food to benefit local food banks.

Nestlé in the U.S. will continue to explore ways to support the communities impacted as recovery and relief efforts continue. To support ongoing relief efforts, consider making a donation to the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund.

