BEDGEAR® Unveils Cutting-Edge Retail Theater at Gardner White, Showcasing Never Before Seen Sheets Wall

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BEDGEAR®, renowned for its innovative and breathable performance bedding solutions, proudly announces its partnership with the family-owned furniture and mattress store, Gardner White to introduce an all-new in-store "Sheets Wall" displaying an assortment of BEDGEAR's innovative temperature regulating sheets such as soft Hyper-Linen™, Ver-Tex™, and Dri-Tec®. This cutting-edge display will make its debut at the Gardner White location in Canton, Michigan, and will enhance the retail experience for consumers.

The all-new in-store “Sheets Wall” displays an assortment of BEDGEAR’s innovative temperature regulating sheets such as soft Hyper-Linen™, Ver-Tex™, and Dri-Tec®. (PRNewswire)

These installations introduce a showroom-level execution at a retail level, providing an interactive shopping experience for customers in the Michigan region, redefining retail standards in the bedding category. The new BEDGEAR installations are part of a planned expansion across seven Gardner White locations in MI, including Township, Howell, Saginaw, Taylor, Warren, and Auburn Hills.

"We are incredibly excited to join forces with BEDGEAR to introduce this truly personalized and integrated journey for our Gardner White customer community," said Rachel Stewart, President of Gardner White. "Being Michigan's top furniture and mattress retailer, we are always looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience, and with cutting-edge fabric technologies, we have full confidence in BEDGEAR's ability to deliver quality products."

Integrating seamlessly with the existing BEDGEAR Pillow ID wall, this groundbreaking display serves to complete the spectrum of bedding essentials and invites shoppers to embark on a personalized sheets journey catering to individual comfort and temperature preferences.

"Consumers are craving something more – an enjoyable, interactive, and informative experience," said BEDGEAR's founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. "Gardner White is a like-minded partner who shares our passion for redefining bedding shopping. We are determined to revolutionize the way people perceive and approach shopping for bedding, turning it from a tiresome task into an exhilarating adventure."

Gardner White will be carrying BEDGEAR's Level and Storm Performance® Pillow as well as their newest sheets collection that all feature BEDGEAR's smart fabric technologies, such as moisture-wicking Dri-Tec®, instant-cooling Ver-Tex™ and Air-X®, which enhances airflow. The Hyper-Cotton Sheet Set and Hyper-Wool Sheet Set are just a few of BEDGEAR's best sellers with cutting-edge cooling technologies that are available at Gardner White.

About Gardner-White

Family-owned and operated for over 110 years across four generations, Gardner White is Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 13 stores throughout metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Gardner White is rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, and is deeply dedicated to the communities they serve. Gardner White is the presenting sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Parade and was recently named Top 100 Retailer in the United States and Best Places to Work by Furniture Today. For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter.

About BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the Performance® Sleep Brand that provides innovative essentials for those who live an active lifestyle. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture-wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined how people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position, and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure fewer returned goods are sent to landfills. BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, as well as travel, kids, and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 5,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations, and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®!

