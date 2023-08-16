Genpact Extends Relationship to Transform McKesson's Finance Operations for Enhanced Service and Competitive Growth

Companies co-innovate with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics, and improved process design to drive strategic business value with McKesson's digital finance operating model optimization

IRVING, Texas and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McKesson (NYSE: MCK), a diversified healthcare services leader, and Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that they have extended their relationship to bring continued efficiency and automation capabilities to McKesson's finance operations, utilizing automation and AI solutions.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

The extension builds on a 13-year association of simplifying and standardizing McKesson's finance processes, leveraging its vision, operational excellence, and enterprise strategy roadmap, combined with Genpact's process expertise. The companies have delivered digitally-enabled automation and other advanced technologies to drive greater effectiveness and efficiencies in McKesson's finance processes.

With this extension, the partnership will focus on advancing the operating model, scaling operating capabilities with digital initiatives, and evolving customer-centric models.

"Genpact is a trusted partner in helping McKesson accelerate its digital finance vision and finance operating model to drive strategic business value," said Britt Vitalone, executive vice president and chief financial officer, McKesson. "This partnership, in combination with other finance operating initiatives, will further accelerate our multi-year strategic growth initiative, contributing solid reduction in cost of finance operations and better position McKesson to meet the needs of the healthcare industry."

Genpact has partnered with McKesson to deliver transformation to improve the delivery of finance capabilities in a more cost-efficient manner, improving customer and partner experience and Net Promoter Score (NPS).

"Rapid changes and disruption have underscored ongoing cost pressures, data management challenges, and need for agility that the healthcare industry has always faced, making it critical that leaders like McKesson continue to adapt their operating models," said Tiger Tyagarajan, president and chief executive officer, Genpact. "We look forward to continuing to innovate with McKesson to transform their finance operations globally to drive quick, strategic decisions and continue to deliver business value in a fast-paced environment."

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations

+1 7185619843

Siya.belliappa@genpact.com

Rachel Rodriguez

McKesson Investor Relations

Investors@McKesson.com

David Matthews

McKesson Media Relations

214.952.0833

David.Matthews@McKesson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact