Badge Integrates with Ping Identity's DaVinci to Enable Privacy-Preserving Authentication to Ping Identity Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badge Inc. , the award-winning privacy company enabling Identity without Secrets™, announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will provide customers with easy access to integrate Badge's novel privacy solutions to enable unprecedented multi-factor authentication experiences across all channels, including new and shared devices.

"We are excited to partner with Badge to enable truly privacy-first user journeys"

Andre Durand

CEO of Ping Identity

Badge Inc. joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program . Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.

The Badge connector for DaVinci lets customers access Badge's privacy-preserving authentication technology. The trigger is an authentication request via any device – trusted, new, or shared. From there, the customer can select their preferred biometrics and factors to enable a holistic and safe user experience on any device.

"Ping Identity is committed to delivering exceptional user experiences that decrease friction without compromising security," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "We are excited to partner with Badge to enable truly privacy-first user journeys that can be delivered quickly and efficiently across all devices using PingOne DaVinci."

"Badge is revolutionizing privacy for consumers so that enterprises can safely move to a future without the liability of storing user biometric templates, pins, or secrets," says Charles Herder, Badge Co-founder and MIT Cryptography Ph.D. "Our partnership with Ping Identity is in line with our commitment to integrate our patented and award-winning technology seamlessly with partners using open standards to extend privacy-preserving authentication to the masses."

"Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences," said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with Badge leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."

About Badge

Badge enables privacy-preserving authentication to every application, on any device, without storing user secrets or PII. The novel technology allows users to derive private keys on the fly using their biometrics and factors of choice without the need for hardware tokens or secrets. Badge was founded by field-tested cryptography PhDs from MIT and is venture-backed by Tier 1 investors. Customers and partners include Fortune 100s across healthcare, banking, retail, and industrials. Learn more at www.badgeinc.com.

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com

