Silver Dollar City Reveals Record-Setting Indoor Family Coaster

New Multi-Million Dollar FIRE IN THE HOLE Debuts Next Spring

Expansion supports award-winning theme park's extensive multi-year development plan

BRANSON, Mo., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Dollar City today announces the new groundbreaking $30 million FIRE IN THE HOLE indoor family roller coaster, the largest in the Midwest. Opening in spring of 2024, the highly-anticipated attraction joins the park's lineup of revolutionary rides. Located in the newly incorporated Fire District, FIRE IN THE HOLE doubles the size of one of The City's most popular areas, already home to Station No. 3 firehouse and a collection of family-friendly attractions. Just ten months ago, the 1880s theme park, Silver Dollar City revealed an additional $30 million investment in new guest experiences and improvements, hinting at further development in the next five years. Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, recently announced Silver Dollar City, located in the picturesque Ozark Mountains, as the number one amusement park in the United States based on traveler reviews and ratings.

"Signifying our biggest investment in a single attraction, FIRE IN THE HOLE continues Silver Dollar City's strategic, multi-phased growth plan offering families opportunities to play and stay together in the heart of the Ozarks," said Brad Thomas, President of the Silver Dollar City Company. "Spurring the creation of The Fire District, the custom-designed FIRE IN THE HOLE makes history as the Heartland's largest indoor coaster. As the District's anchor attraction, it will be a favorite rite of passage for families where one generation introduces the next generation to this adventure and where the heroes of today spark the heroes of tomorrow."

The coaster experience, with a powered incline and gravity descent, including three drops and a quick splash-landing, promises a thrilling ride. In addition, a custom soundtrack with high-resolution onboard audio, show lighting effects and enhanced special effects, like using fiber optics to create a fast-burning fuse, heightens the ride experience and brings the FIRE IN THE HOLE story to life. Nearly a third-of-a-mile long, the new ride is housed in a five-story, temperature-controlled building to ensure ridership regardless of weather.

True to Silver Dollar City's roots, the new ride's storyline is steeped in authentic regional heritage as the story is a fictional account of a real night in Ozark Mountain history when the mining town of Marmaros was burned to the ground by notorious vigilantes called the Baldknobbers. Created for multiple generations, FIRE IN THE HOLE depicts the day when Silver Dollar City citizens of all ages are pressed into service to save their town. The makers of the finest fire wagons in America's Heartland, the Silver Dollar City Pumper Factory, invite the townspeople to the unveiling of their newest model.

Instead, the visitors find the town in flames due to the reckless Baldknobbers. Ignited into action, everyone bands together to battle the fire.

Known for pioneering innovation in the theme park industry, and a decade since they first teamed together on the history-making, award-winning Outlaw Run, Silver Dollar City once again partners with Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction (RMC) to custom engineer and manufacture the new FIRE IN THE HOLE.

"Like Silver Dollar City, Rocky Mountain Construction is committed to creating custom-built ride experiences that haven't been done before," said Darren Torr, President of RMC. "We loved the challenge of engineering, fabricating, and installing the one-of-a-kind FIRE IN THE HOLE, creating a new ride experience while honoring a legendary coaster. It feels fondly familiar, yet it will be daringly different."

The new attraction is inspired by the original FIRE IN THE HOLE attraction, first imagined, engineered and custom built at Silver Dollar City in 1972. Now celebrating its final season at the Ozarks park, the first FIRE IN THE HOLE made history when it opened, being lauded as one of the world's first indoor roller coasters. To date, more than 25 million guests have experienced the original Ozark adventure and final rides continue through the end of the 2023 season.

Given next year's excitement, Silver Dollar City will offer a 2024 season pass pre-sale October 9-31. During the pre-sale, passes will be offered at the lowest prices of the season and include early line access to FIRE IN THE HOLE in the spring.

ABOUT SILVER DOLLAR CITY

Opened more than six decades ago and internationally awarded for excellence in theme, presentation and operations, Silver Dollar City is an 1880s theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains. Founded atop a massive National Landmark and Missouri's deepest cave, and underneath a lush tree canopy, Silver Dollar City offers 40 unique rides & attractions, including record-breaking roller coasters; a demonstrating crafts colony 100 artisans strong; and nine world-class festivals & events featuring a variety of entertainment and live concerts. Known for lovingly handcrafting one-of-a-kind experiences, Silver Dollar City features home-style foods emphasizing specialty items, festival specials, tasting passports and its famous cinnamon bread and bakery goods. The City opens mid-March for spring break and operates through December 30.

For more information, visit silverdollarcity.com

Silver Dollar City, Branson, Missouri - 1880s-style theme park internationally awarded for excellence in product, presentation & theme - famous for world-class rides, homestyle foods, crafts and family fun. (PRNewsfoto/Silver Dollar City Attractions) (PRNewswire)

