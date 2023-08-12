International Youth Day 2023: Angel Yeast Paves Path for Young Employees, Supporting Sustainable Talent Development

YICHANG, China, Aug. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World's leading yeast manufacturer Angel Yeast (SH600298) is celebrating the 23rd International Youth Day on August 12 with a commitment to providing a leading platform and opportunities for youth development and continually scaling up investments to support the fast and sustainable growth of young employees.

The theme of International Youth Day for 2023, "Green Skills For Youth: Towards a Sustainable World", is about responding to the global climate crisis and the urgency of green transition. Angel Yeast has always adhered to the mission of promoting innovative and healthy living with yeast biotechnology, and it aims to achieve this goal by pushing forward more climate actions, and the key driver of sustainable development strategies, from climate initiatives, energy conservation to clean energy applications, through youth and talent.

"Angel Yeast aims to build the foundations to help every employee flourish, bringing them infinite possibilities for both professional careers and personal growth, and we hope employees can be their own mentors, be adaptable to new environments and challenges, and be inspired to contribute to global biotechnology development and building a better future for all," said Xiao Minghua, General Manager of Angel Yeast.

Dual-track career development to support rapid talent growth

Angel Yeast has been optimizing organizational structure continuously to support the varied demands of talent development, establishing a research institute and nine tech centers while pioneering a dual-track career development path integrating management and technical to provide a platform for young talents to upskill quickly.

Innovation-driven sustainable talent development

The company has carried out sustainability-themed training sessions relating to how yeast and biotechnology create healthier and more delicious foods, yeast and sustainable agriculture, the role of yeast in realizing circular utilization of resources that lead to low-carbon development to encourage employees to make smarter decisions in work and life that would advance sustainable decision-making.

Angel Yeast also places an emphasis on supporting the long-term development of employees and actively applies awards for seniors and technical experts, cultivates young leaders, and provides broader learning opportunities.

"Looking ahead, Angel Yeast hopes to bring a systematic revolution with yeast and biotechnology to shape people's diet and food production methods and change how we treat the earth, and all this will lead to a better lifestyle as well as a healthier, more sustainable planet for future generations," said Xiao.

