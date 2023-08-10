Pattern Energy Announces the Appointment of Kristina Lund as President

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group LP (Pattern Energy), a leader in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure, announced today Kristina Lund has been appointed as President, effective September 5th, 2023, reporting directly to the CEO, Hunter Armistead.

Lund brings more than 20 years of leadership experience to Pattern Energy, including 17 years with AES Corporation. Most recently, Lund served as the President & CEO of AES Indiana and AES Ohio, where she led the U.S. utilities senior leadership team, including customer, operations, legal, regulatory, and finance groups. Previously, Lund served as AES' chief product officer of carbon-free energy with responsibility for the development of renewable energy products.

"We welcome Kristina to the senior leadership team, where she will lead the efforts to deliver our products to our customers and support the development of our people and communities," said Hunter Armistead, CEO of Pattern Energy. "Kristina brings tremendous industry experience that will be invaluable as we build some of the largest clean power projects in U.S. history. As President and my deputy, she will share in the leadership of the total enterprise and will specifically oversee several business divisions, including Power Operations, Commercial Origination, Distributed Generation, and People, Culture & Workplace."

"I am thrilled to be joining the world-class team at Pattern that has been breaking barriers to the deployment of renewable energy for almost 15 years," said Ms. Lund. "I am deeply compelled by the mission of transitioning the world to renewable energy and look forward to helping deliver some of North America's most innovative projects."

Pattern Energy is currently focused on growing and executing against its pipeline of renewable energy and transmission projects in North America, including SunZia Wind and Transmission, the largest clean energy infrastructure project in American history, which will generate enough clean power for 3 million Americans.

Pattern Energy is one of the world's largest privately-owned developers and operators of wind, solar, transmission, and energy storage projects. Its operational portfolio includes 30 renewable energy facilities that use proven, best-in-class technology with an operating capacity of nearly 6,000 MW across North America. Pattern Energy is guided by a long-term commitment to serve customers, protect the environment, and strengthen communities. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.

