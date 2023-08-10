Pacific Dental Services Marks 40th International Service Trip and $11 Million in Donated Dentistry Around The World

PDS-supported clinicians and volunteers traveled to Guatemala for its 40th international service trip.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Pacific Dental Services® (PDS), one of the nation's leading dental and medical support organizations, achieved a significant milestone in July 2023 by completing its 40th international service trip to provide vital dental care to patients in need.

PDS-supported clinicians and dedicated volunteers journeyed to Guatemala as part of the organization's 40th international service trip.

Since its first international service trip in 2010, PDS-supported clinicians and non-clinical team members have provided a total of $11,148,654 in dental care globally, positively impacting 16,669 patients. This achievement can be attributed to the dedication of over 550 volunteers who have collectively contributed 27,720 hours of their time. These efforts have extended vital assistance to patients in Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Fiji.

"This achievement is one that makes me particularly proud, as it underscores our efforts to create opportunities for our team members to serve, not only having a meaningful impact on others, but also on their own lives," said Stephen E. Thorne IV, Founder and CEO of Pacific Dental Services. "The inception of our internal 'We Serve' department and the PDS Foundation was rooted in this very purpose — to provide avenues for our team to serve others in a profound and impactful way."

Guatemala faces an overwhelming demand for dental care, especially among rural residents who encounter challenges in accessing it. Dental diseases, exacerbated by inadequate education and malnutrition, pose significant health concerns. Recognizing the significant need for oral health care within the country, the PDS Foundation established a cost-free dental clinic in Xenacoj in 2015. The PDS Foundation Clínica Dental also provides Spanish-translated educational resources, bridging the language gap to educate patients about the vital significance of oral health to their overall health.

From July 18 – 23, 2023, a group of PDS-supported dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and non-clinical volunteers worked alongside the PDS Foundation Clínica Dental staff. Together, they provided essential care to 102 patients, offering a comprehensive range of treatments valued at $101,651, including fillings, extractions, and root canals. Beyond dental care, the volunteers partnered with the PDS Foundation's local team and delivered stoves and food to families within the community. This trip marked PDS' third visit to Guatemala this year, with one more scheduled for September.

About Pacific Dental Services

Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) is one of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations, empowering clinicians with supported autonomy to deliver comprehensive patient care. PDS provides administrative and business operations support, highly skilled staff, and ongoing training and education to help healthcare providers succeed. PDS incorporates the most advanced, proven technologies with best practices and procedures to ensure high-quality care and is a leading advocate for the integration of dental and medical care to improve whole-person health. Since its foundation in 1994, PDS has grown to support over 4,100 clinicians (dentists, dental hygienists, physicians, and nurse practitioners) in nearly 1,000 practices across 24 states and continues to expand. To learn more, visit pacificdentalservices.com or connect on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Pacific Dental Services Foundation

The Pacific Dental Services® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health through opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. The PDS Foundation provides tools and resources to help build a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities it serves as well as on the volunteers who freely give their time. The vision of the PDS Foundation is a world where everyone has a heart to serve and a home for oral health. Through its three main programs: special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships and international service trips, the PDS Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the globe. For more information, visit pdsfoundation.org or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

