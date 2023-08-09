ROCKSINO BY HARD ROCK DEADWOOD: The New Name of the Game in This Wild West Town Hosts Grand Opening

Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood stands as the first of its kind in the Hard Rock International portfolio

DEADWOOD, S.D., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a high-energy kick-off, the Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood opened its doors on August 8, becoming the first of its kind in the Hard Rock International portfolio. The grand opening included a proclamation from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, remarks from leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and South Dakota Sioux tribes, a Guitar Smash featuring members of the Harley-Davidson family, music stars, and assorted dignitaries.

"For years, historic Deadwood and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally have given countless individuals the opportunity to vacation and to enjoy the state of South Dakota," Gov. Noem stated in her proclamation, which she read to a crowd of several thousand who gathered for the grand opening. "This new Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood will make those opportunities even better for years to come. In fact, as Governor of South Dakota, I am proclaiming today `Hard Rock Day' across the entire state of South Dakota."

The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood is a unique boutique hotel and casino experience, which includes most of what fans of the Hard Rock brand have come to know, but on a smaller scale than its famous integrated resorts in gateway international cities. The property features a casino including 86 new slot machines, a full-service restaurant and bar with craft cocktails, a delicious new menu, and music memorabilia. The on-site Rock Shop will also sport custom Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood apparel. Beautifully renovated luxury guest rooms are scheduled to open later this year.

"Hard Rock prides itself on being able to provide authentic and memorable experiences for our guests embodied by music and rich cultural history," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "We are thrilled to become a part of one of the most celebrated historic places in the U.S. and provide an economic stimulus to the city of Deadwood."

Deadwood Mayor David Ruth lauded Rocksino partners, Steve Slowey and Marc Oswald for bringing the Hard Rock brand to one of the most celebrated Wild West towns in the U.S.

"As a community famous for entertaining guests since 1876, Deadwood is excited to welcome Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood as our newest, can't-miss property," said Mayor Ruth. "Our rich, Old West history combined with the Hard Rock brand will enhance the Deadwood experience for which we are known for. The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood is sure to be an additional gem luring visitors to this amazing town."

Karen and Bill Davidson, the great-grandchildren of one of the founders of the Harley-Davidson Motor Co., and the children of Harley-Davidson patriarch Willie G. Davidson, took to the Outlaw Square stage to celebrate the first Willie G. Invitational Deadwood Golf Tournament conducted August 4 at the nearby Boulder Canyon Golf Club. In a partnership with the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the Davidsons and Hard Rock International's COO, Jon Lucas presented a check totaling $40,000 to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Veterans Shelter.

Following gift exchanges between Seminole and Sioux tribal leaders, the Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood celebrated the grand opening with Hard Rock's traditional Guitar Smash, featuring 22 individuals smashing guitars on stage. But, as Big Kenny of the country music duo Big & Rich explained, "These were not real guitars, but Hollywood prop guitars. In fact, Hard Rock donates thousands of real guitars to music students around the world", he noted.

The grand opening festivities began with a performance by the Wakinyan Luta Drum Circle from Pine Ridge, S.D., and were capped with an outdoor concert featuring chart-toppers, Sublime with Rome, a mega-hit band that took time from its whirlwind touring schedule to fly into the Black Hills of South Dakota to perform following the Guitar Smash.

Learn more about Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood at https://rockcasino.hardrock.com/deadwood.

About Hard Rock®:

