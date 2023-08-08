WaveMaker named among top low-code platforms for professional developers by independent analyst firm

Unique track record with software platform vendors and large enterprise platforms in accelerating modern product to market, delivering self-serve product extensibility and catalyzing platform ecosystem

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveMaker , an open standards low-code platform for building high-performance software and modern, long-lived applications, today announced it was named among the top 14 low-code platform providers globally by the leading research firm Forrester in the "The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms For Professional Developers, Q2 2023".

According to the report,"WaveMaker is a strong choice for its target: software companies wishing to build their own products using low-code and provide low-code 'composition' tooling as part of those products."

"We believe the Forrester report reinforces WaveMaker's continued focus on client-centricity and differentiated experience", said Vijay Pullur, co-founder and CEO of WaveMaker. "It provides solid tools for web UX and mobile dev supported by component reuse. Imports for Figma designs are also available. Data modeling has strong points. Features for version control and CI/CD, while not leading, are competitive, and the IDE experience is notably attractive," states the report. It also cites that "reference customers praised the platform's suitability for creating customizable commercial software products and UI dev".

"Forrester's acknowledgement of our focus towards professional development teams and independent software vendors is a strong validation of our low code platform vision, roadmap and go-to-market strategy. It affirms our relentless pursuit of delivering the 'next' in a modern developer experience through a best-in-class horizontal developer platform for sophisticated software vendors and enterprises alike," said Vijay Pullur, CEO of WaveMaker. "With AI-based new capabilities being infused into WaveMaker, you can expect our platform to be more inclusive adding new stakeholders in the organization, while at the same time, becoming even more developer friendly," he added.

WaveMaker's Chief Commercial Officer, Vikram Srivats said, "In an increasingly cluttered low-code platform landscape, WaveMaker's unique value proposition as the industry's most open, developer-centric low-code platform with real code generation and no lock-in has remained unchanged for over 10 years. With over 200 enterprise customers and large SI partners in 17 countries, WaveMaker is continuously innovating for the future of complex, long-lived software platform development, delivery and sustaining for large enterprises and ISVs. In our view, being named on the Forrester Wave™ report is a testament to our low-code platform's capabilities and the thousands of developers it empowers."

The analyst firm researched and analyzed 14 most notable providers, and scored them across 26 criteria, grouped into three high-level categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. A copy of the report is available on Forrester's website and can be accessed here —available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase.

About WaveMaker

WaveMaker, Inc. is a privately held software platform company headquartered out of Plano (Dallas metro area), Texas. Its open standards Java-based low-code platform is designed for professional software development teams. WaveMaker has SaaS, on-prem and white-labeled offerings for large enterprises and ISVs to build modern, API-driven, scalable and secure software applications and platforms. It has significant customers in banking, finance, insurance, and healthcare, who are taking the low-code platform route to modernize their systems and transform business.

For more information, visit www.wavemaker.com or follow @WaveMaker on Twitter and LinkedIn .

