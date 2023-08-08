TRINITY CONSULTANTS ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

Paul Greywall named President and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Hofmann to remain on Trinity's Board of Directors and lead Environmental Consulting Business

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, providing services and solutions in the EH&S Regulatory Compliance, Built Environment, Life Sciences and Water & Ecology markets, announces that Paul Greywall has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. After 22 years, Jay Hofmann has stepped down as President and CEO while continuing to remain active in the business as a board member and operational leader.

"On behalf of the board, I want to thank Jay for his leadership as CEO for the past 22 years. His passion for the industry, our people and customers is unparalleled and we're grateful for everything he's put into Trinity past, present and future," said John Rachwalski, Partner with Trinity's private equity partner Oak Hill Capital. "Paul, Jay, and the leadership team have been working together for decades, making this transition one that is both organized, thoughtful and built on true partnership. Paul has the full support of Trinity's board, and he is well positioned to bring his own leadership to the forefront while building off the legacy that Jay and others have established."

Hofmann joined Trinity as an environmental consultant in 1986. He later served as Chief Operating Officer and was named President and CEO in 2001. His leadership and vision were key in shaping the company's direction, culture and growth trajectory for more than two decades. Over the course of Hofmann's tenure, Trinity expanded its services, geographic reach and talent base. He reinforced a culture of responsiveness, quality and ambition and placed great importance on ensuring Trinity's people possessed the technical capabilities and expertise to quickly meet and solve complex client problems.

Hofmann's commitment to Trinity remains as he continues to lead the company's Environmental Consulting business, the company's largest and most established organizational pillar and serves on Trinity's Board of Directors.

"It has been an honor to serve in the CEO role for the past 22 years," said Hofmann. "I believe the timing for this transition is ideal, given the enormous commitment and enthusiasm Paul and I continue to share for Trinity's strategic plan. I've never been more optimistic about Trinity's future than I am today."

Like Hofmann, Greywall is a long-time Trinity leader having spent 29 years at the company as an environmental consultant and member of the executive committee overseeing the organization's inorganic growth strategy. Under his guidance, Trinity has acquired more than 30 companies and expanded the technical expertise and services provided to customers around the world. His attention to operational management, business and corporate development and responsible consulting will further propel Trinity forward as a leader in the EHS space.

"It is with the utmost humility and excitement that I step into the CEO position at Trinity," said Greywall. "Being part of this organization for the past 29 years, I have firsthand knowledge of how much we can accomplish by combining our collective energies. I'm eager to continue bringing Trinity's strategic vision to life, challenging the status quo and creating new opportunities for our people, customers and the industry."

