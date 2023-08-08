The innovative formula combines a pink salt electrolyte with comprehensive minerals for brain function, mood, hormones and recovery

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Juice , the brand that revolutionized the wellness industry by bringing adaptogens, mushrooms and clinical-level actives into supplements and skin care, launches Mini Dew™, an innovative 2 in 1 daily electrolyte and mineral powder supplement. This is the brand's latest addition to its Cellular Waters category, joining best sellers Magnesi-Om® and Ting™ , and further supporting Moon Juice's mission to create need-driven products that meet the highest standards of efficacy and purity.

Moon Juice Launches Mini Dew™ 2 in 1 Daily Electrolytes + Minerals (PRNewswire)

While many electrolytes on the market are formulated for elite athletes, Mini Dew™ offers a new option for the person who's working, thinking, traveling, potentially breaking a sweat and occasionally having a drink. Its microplastic-free Himalayan pink salt electrolyte has 270mg of Sodium and chelated forms of Potassium and Magnesium for optimal daily hydration and easy absorption.

The power of Mini Dew's supercharged formula lies in the addition of minerals. It's packed with a full spectrum of ionic trace minerals and 5 chelated essential minerals to holistically address brain function, hormones, energy, skin and hair. It has zero grams of sugar, tastes like organic watermelon and is made with 100% traceable ingredients.

"Since I love to stack my habits, we turned Mini Dew into a 2 in 1 mid-formulation. Not only is it an electrolyte; it's also a daily comprehensive mineral supplement," said Moon Juice Founder Amanda Chantal Bacon. "I don't think enough of us realize how important minerals are. 90% of us have a mineral imbalance or deficiency, and a lot of that has to do with our food supply. Modern agricultural practices have stripped the soil, and even if you eat organic food from the farmer's market, it's void of the full spectrum nutrients you need."

According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 90% of the United States has a mineral imbalance or deficiency and 75% of the population is chronically dehydrated. Mini Dew™ addresses these imbalances with the unique combination of a microplastic-free pink salt electrolyte, ionic trace minerals and chelated essential minerals.

To purchase and learn more about Mini Dew™ and all Moon Juice products, please visit www.moonjuice.com .

About Moon Juice

Moon Juice makes next level supplements you can trust and feel. We go to great lengths to ensure the best Source, Dose, Form™ with 100% traceable, potently dosed, and bioavailable ingredients. Bringing the plants, science, and wisdom since 2011. To find out more, please visit www.moonjuice.com .

Moon Juice (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Moon Juice