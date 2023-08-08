George Washington University Hosting Webinar on Why PrEP/PEP Belong in the Primary Care Setting

Training series highlights solutions for HIV and COVID-19 screenings in primary care

WASHINGTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences (SMHS) is hosting a free webinar on August 16 to discuss why PrEP/PEP, (pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis), belong in the primary care setting. The webinar is a part of a training series for the Two in One: HIV + COVID Screening and Testing Model, a national medical education program, and will feature Executive Director Stephen Lee, MD, MBA, DHSM and Senior Program Advisor Edwin Corbin-Gutierrez, MA, both of the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors.

"The primary care setting plays a crucial role in prevention, particularly with HIV screening and testing, because it is often the first place that patients receive preventive care," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at GW SMHS. "We are excited to discuss why the primary care setting is the ideal site for HIV prevention and treatment with Stephen Lee and Edwin Corbin-Gutierrez, while discussing the role that PrEP/PEP play in the prevention of HIV."

The event is entitled "Primary Care IS Prevention: Why PrEP/PEP Belong in the Primary Care Setting." During the webinar, attendees will learn about the power of the primary care visit in preventative medicine. Additionally, they will explore the Centers for Disease Control's PrEP/PEP screening guidelines to better inform interactions with their patients.

The webinar is scheduled for August, 16, from 12 – 1 p.m. ET. Anyone can register for the event here.

This is the sixth webinar in the Two in One Model training series, which utilizes a combined health and racial equity lens to provide primary care practitioners the tools to routinize HIV, PrEP/PEP, and COVID vaccine screenings for all patients to better engage in culturally responsive communication with their racial, ethnic, sexual, and gender-minoritized patients. The series will ultimately offer nine live-streamed continuing medical education (CME) lectures as well as an asynchronous CME-bearing module-based training course and PCP toolkit. The program is actively engaged in formulating policy recommendations for adjusting clinical guidelines on COVID vaccine, HIV and PrEP/PEP screenings.

This program has been supported by an independent educational grant from Gilead Sciences, Inc. For more information on this research-informed model, visit the Two-in-One website at: twoinone.smhs.gwu.edu.

