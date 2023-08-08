Famous Toastery Vice President of Operations Believes in Franchise Business Model, Transitions from Corporate Role to Become Newest Franchise Owner

Leading U.S. Brunch Franchise Attracts Within its System to Expand Footprint in North Carolina with New Restaurant

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Famous Toastery, a 25+ unit better brunch franchise brand known for its "Famously Fresh" and simple-scratch menu, has announced that Joe Gillie, previously the Vice President of Operations for Famous Toastery since February 2022, has made the transition from corporate employee to franchise owner of the new Boone, NC restaurant. Gillie came to the decision to open his own franchise – located at 627 W. King St. – after falling in love with the brand, its mission, and its menu during his time overseeing the chain's operations across the franchise system.

Gillie has over 30 years of restaurant experience, from working at restaurants while studying accounting at North Carolina State University, to working in private and public restaurant companies serving in various roles from accounting to multi-unit management to franchise ownership in multiple states across the U.S. He took the next step in his career and opened his own Famous Toastery with his wife, Lisa, a local preschool teacher for over 20 years, who will continue to teach preschool at Blowing Rock Elementary starting in the fall.

"Transitioning from my corporate role to becoming a Famous Toastery franchise owner has been an incredible journey," said Joe Gillie, owner of Famous Toastery in Boone. "It all stemmed from wanting to marry my love and experience for the restaurant business with my affection for the High Country and to share a place everyone in our community can feel at home. Plus, with my unique perspective and insight from my experience leading operations for the system, I know first-hand what to takes to run this franchise restaurant as a profitable business, while experiencing an enjoyable lifestyle along the way."

Famous Toastery not only owns brunch, it makes it Famous: The brand believes food should be both decadent and nutritious, uncompromisingly fresh, and served to order quickly with service that is just as satisfying as the menu. With an emphasis on perfecting classic breakfast items while simultaneously injecting craveable twists to their food and cocktail menus, Famous Toastery prides itself in serving a fresh, simple-scratch made breakfast and brunch menu in a welcoming atmosphere.

Its "Famously Fresh" menu features a bevy of brunch favorites including omelets, pancakes, waffles, stuffed French toast, benedicts, plus an array of sandwiches, burgers, wraps and salads. Famous Toastery offers nitrate free oven-roasted turkeys, and breakfast potatoes that are prepared fresh each morning. In addition to its mouth-watering breakfast and lunch fare, Famous Toastery also boasts a beverage line of specialty coffees and alcoholic brunch cocktails, including mimosas made with their Famous fresh-squeezed orange juice, Ultimate Bloody Marys, thirst-quenching bellinis and spiked Irish Coffees. As a perfect destination for anyone who appreciates delicious, home-style cooking, the restaurant's menu consists of inclusive recipes expertly crafted with the freshest ingredients, such as 100% grade A pure maple syrup.

Today, Famous Toastery operates in three different states, has six locations in development, and projects to have 26 locations operating by the end of 2023, as well as aggressive growth plans including a four-store deal in Northeast Florida. The brand aims to bring brunch, enjoyable hospitality, and community under one roof to other markets in the country with the help new and existing franchise owners.

For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering "Famously Fresh" meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2020 and 2019, Famous Toastery placed on Restaurant Business' The Future 50, featuring the fastest-growing small chains. Famous Toastery was ranked No. 9 in the Full-Service Restaurants category of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises of 2019 and on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Rankings in 2019 and 2022. In 2018, Famous Toastery received recognition by CNBC as a top franchise to buy, FSR Magazine as one of the Top 14 restaurant chains ready for lift-off, Inc. 5000's list of the fastest growing companies and Franchise Times' Top 200+ franchise opportunities. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com.

