Darling Ingredients Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023

Net income of $252.4 million , or $1.55 per GAAP diluted share

Net sales of $1.8 billion

Combined adjusted EBITDA of $508.3 million , $526.8 million excluding one-time Gelnex inventory negative impact

Global ingredients business EBITDA of $260.9 million

Received $101.4 million in cash dividends in Q2, and additional $62.2 million in cash dividends subsequent to quarter close from Diamond Green Diesel

Repurchased $9.1 million of common stock

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today reported net income of $252.4 million, or $1.55 per diluted share for second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $202.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for second quarter of 2022. The company also reported net sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2023, compared with net sales of $1.7 billion for the same period a year ago.

"Second quarter was an incredible quarter for Darling Ingredients. We delivered our strongest financial results in the company's history, driven by the strength of the vertically integrated business we have built," said Randall C. Stuewe, Darling Ingredients Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Fat prices decreased quarter over quarter, which demonstrated how beneficial that can be for our Fuel segment. The power of our integrated waste fats and oils business combined with best-in-class renewable diesel production was clearly on display this last quarter."

For the six months ended July 1, 2023, Darling Ingredients reported net sales of $3.5 billion, compared to net sales of $3.0 billion for the same period in 2022. Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $438.2 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $390.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the first six months of 2022.

Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) sold a record 387.8 million gallons of renewable diesel for the second quarter 2023 at an average of $1.28 per gallon EBITDA. Year-to-date, DGD has sold 643.3 million gallons of renewable diesel at an average of $1.17 per gallon EBITDA. During the second quarter, Darling Ingredients received $101.4 million in cash dividends from the joint venture. Subsequent to the quarter close, Darling Ingredients received an additional $62.2 million in cash dividends from the joint venture.

Combined adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2023 was $508.3 million, compared to $402.6 million for the same period in 2022. On a year-to-date basis, combined adjusted EBITDA totaled $926.7 million, as compared to $733.2 million for the same period in 2022. Excluding a one-time purchase accounting inventory negative impact of $18.5 million in the Food segment due to the Gelnex acquisition, combined adjusted EBITDA would have been $526.8 million for the second quarter 2023.

The company repurchased approximately 153,000 shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2023 for approximately $9.1 million. Stock repurchased year to date 2023 is approximately 926,000 shares for a total of $52.9 million. Approximately $321.6 million remains under the company's Board approved share repurchase program.

As of July 1, 2023, Darling Ingredients had $111.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $956.0 million available under its committed revolving credit agreement. Total debt outstanding as of July 1, 2023, was $4.5 billion. The leverage ratio as measured by the company's bank covenant was 3.11X as of July 1, 2023. Capital expenditures were $123.0 million for the second quarter 2023, and $234.3 million for the first six months ended July 1, 2023.

The company reaffirms guidance for fiscal year 2023 at $1.875 billion combined adjusted EBITDA.

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)



Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended July 1, 2023









Net sales $ 1,141,661 $ 476,093 $ 139,867 $ - $ 1,757,621 Cost of sales and operating expenses 876,413 371,095 112,194 - 1,359,702 Gross Margin $ 265,248 $ 104,998 $ 27,673 $ - $ 397,919











Gross Margin % 23.2 % 22.1 % 19.8 % - 22.6 %











Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 322 2 (65) - 259 Selling, general and administrative expenses 77,406 33,684 4,971 20,690 136,751 Restructuring and asset impairment charges - 896 - - 896 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 1,706 1,706 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,499) - - - (7,499) Depreciation and amortization 82,575 28,445 8,567 2,499 122,086 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 212,964 - 212,964 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 112,444 41,971 227,164 (24,895) 356,684











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 1,849 - - - 1,849 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 114,293 $ 41,971 $ 227,164 $ (24,895) $ 358,533











Segment EBITDA 187,520 71,312 22,767 (20,690) 260,909 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 247,398 - 247,398 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 187,520 $ 71,312 $ 270,165 $ (20,690) $ 508,307

























Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Three Months Ended July 2, 2022









Net Sales $ 1,170,347 $ 369,181 $ 110,660 $ - $ 1,650,188 Cost of sales and operating expenses 864,306 280,964 86,237 - 1,231,507 Gross Margin 306,041 88,217 24,423 - 418,681











Gross Margin % 26.1 % 23.9 % 22.1 % - 25.4 %











Gain on sale of assets (964) (73) (18) - (1,055) Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,863 22,855 4,277 15,781 107,776 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 8,557 - - - 8,557 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 5,358 5,358 Depreciation and amortization 68,938 14,449 6,936 2,790 93,113 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 73,680 - 73,680 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 164,647 50,986 86,908 (23,929) 278,612











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 2,272 - - - 2,272 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 166,919 $ 50,986 $ 86,908 $ (23,929) $ 280,884











Segment EBITDA 242,142 65,435 20,164 (15,781) 311,960 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 90,611 - 90,611 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 242,142 $ 65,435 $ 110,775 $ (15,781) $ 402,571

Segment Financial Tables (in thousands, unaudited)















Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Six Months Ended July 1, 2023









Net sales $ 2,379,155 $ 872,485 $ 297,153 $ - $ 3,548,793 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,826,485 661,210 238,980 - 2,726,675 Gross Margin $ 552,670 $ 211,275 $ 58,173 $ - $ 822,118











Gross Margin % 23.2 % 24.2 % 19.6 % - 23.2 %











Gain on sale of assets (20) (19) (29) - (68) Selling, general and administrative expenses 152,097 66,806 11,163 42,151 272,217 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 92 5,328 - - 5,420 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 8,728 8,728 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,499) - - - (7,499) Depreciation and amortization 172,895 42,918 16,960 5,319 238,092 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 307,301 - 307,301 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 235,105 96,242 337,380 (56,198) 612,529











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 1,969 - - - 1,969 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 237,074 $ 96,242 $ 337,380 $ (56,198) $ 614,498











Segment EBITDA 400,593 144,488 47,039 (42,151) 549,969 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 376,721 - 376,721 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 400,593 $ 144,488 $ 423,760 $ (42,151) $ 926,690

























Feed

Ingredients Food

Ingredients Fuel

Ingredients Corporate Total Six Months Ended July 2, 2022









Net Sales $ 2,049,785 $ 723,995 $ 242,742 $ - $ 3,016,522 Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,509,829 551,276 190,979 - 2,252,084 Gross Margin 539,956 172,719 51,763 - 764,438











Gross Margin % 26.3 % 23.9 % 21.3 % - 25.3 %











Gain on sale of assets (1,305) (82) (57) - (1,444) Selling, general and administrative expenses 121,072 49,699 8,197 30,840 209,808 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 8,557 - - - 8,557 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 9,131 9,131 Depreciation and amortization 123,288 29,899 13,610 5,562 172,359 Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel - - 145,484 - 145,484 Segment Operating Income/(Loss) 288,344 93,203 175,497 (45,533) 511,511











Equity in Net Income of Unconsolidated Subs 3,632 - - - 3,632 Segment Income/(Loss) $ 291,976 $ 93,203 $ 175,497 $ (45,533) $ 515,143











Segment EBITDA 420,189 123,102 43,623 (30,840) 556,074 DGD Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) - - 177,171 - 177,171 Combined Adjusted EBITDA $ 420,189 $ 123,102 $ 220,794 $ (30,840) $ 733,245

Segment EBITDA consists of segment income (loss), less equity in net income/loss from unconsolidated subsidiaries, less equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, plus depreciation and amortization, acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and asset impairment charges, change in fair value of contingent consideration, plus Darling's share of DGD Adjusted EBITDA.

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)



















July 1, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS

(unaudited)

Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 111,541 $ 127,016 Restricted cash

299 315 Accounts receivable, net

746,638 676,573 Inventories

825,130 673,621 Prepaid expenses

116,540 85,665 Income taxes refundable

22,621 18,583 Other current assets

53,188 56,324 Total current assets

1,875,957 1,638,097







Property, plant and equipment, net

2,774,526 2,462,082 Intangible assets, net

1,074,604 865,122 Goodwill

2,566,169 1,970,377 Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,214,312 1,926,395 Operating lease right-of-use assets

196,554 186,141 Other assets

246,032 136,268 Deferred income taxes

25,085 17,888



$ 10,973,239 $ 9,202,370 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt

$ 88,085 $ 69,846 Accounts payable, principally trade

427,066 472,491 Income taxes payable

29,821 44,851 Current operating lease liabilities

48,381 49,232 Accrued Expenses

420,196 432,023 Total current liabilities

1,013,549 1,068,443 Long-term debt, net of current portion

4,458,797 3,314,969 Long-term operating lease liabilities

149,165 141,703 Other non-current liabilities

339,270 298,933 Deferred income taxes

561,895 481,832 Total liabilities

6,522,676 5,305,880 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value;

1,743 1,736 Additional paid-in capital

1,680,188 1,660,084 Treasury stock, at cost

(624,852) (554,451) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(212,561) (383,874) Retained earnings

3,523,712 3,085,528 Total Darling's stockholders' equity

4,368,230 3,809,023 Noncontrolling interests

82,333 87,467 Total Stockholders' Equity

4,450,563 3,896,490



$ 10,973,239 $ 9,202,370

Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Operating Results For the Three and Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change





July 1,

July 2,

Favorable

July 1,

July 2,

Favorable





2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Net sales $ 1,757,621

$ 1,650,188

$ 107,433

$ 3,548,793

$ 3,016,522

$ 532,271

Costs and expenses:

























Cost of sales and operating expenses 1,359,702

1,231,507

(128,195)

2,726,675

2,252,084

(474,591)



Loss/(gain) on sale of assets 259

(1,055)

(1,314)

(68)

(1,444)

(1,376)



Selling, general and administrative expenses 136,751

107,776

(28,975)

272,217

209,808

(62,409)



Restructuring and asset impairment charges 896

8,557

7,661

5,420

8,557

3,137



Acquisition and integration costs 1,706

5,358

3,652

8,728

9,131

403



Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,499)

-

7,499

(7,499)

-

7,499



Depreciation and amortization 122,086

93,113

(28,973)

238,092

172,359

(65,733)

Total costs and expenses 1,613,901

1,445,256

(168,645)

3,243,565

2,650,495

(593,070)



Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel 212,964

73,680

139,284

307,301

145,484

161,817

Operating income 356,684

278,612

78,072

612,529

511,511

101,018

Other expense:

























Interest expense (70,193)

(24,008)

(46,185)

(120,492)

(39,611)

(80,881)



Foreign currency gain/(loss) 2,490

(4,412)

6,902

7,494

(5,512)

13,006



Other income/(expense), net 5,079

(302)

5,381

11,238

(1,044)

12,282

Total other expense (62,624)

(28,722)

(33,902)

(101,760)

(46,167)

(55,593)

Equity in net income

























of other unconsolidated subsidiaries 1,849

2,272

(423)

1,969

3,632

(1,663)

Income before income taxes 295,909

252,162

43,747

512,738

468,976

43,762

Income tax expense 40,712

47,333

6,621

67,686

73,416

5,730

Net income 255,197

204,829

50,368

445,052

395,560

49,492

Net income attributable to

























noncontrolling interests (2,814)

(2,833)

19

(6,868)

(5,511)

(1,357)

Net income attributable to Darling $ 252,383

$ 201,996

$ 50,387

$ 438,184

$ 390,049

$ 48,135





























Basic income per share: $ 1.58

$ 1.25

$ 0.33

$ 2.74

$ 2.41

$ 0.33

Diluted income per share: $ 1.55

$ 1.23

$ 0.32

$ 2.69

$ 2.37

$ 0.32





























Number of diluted common shares: 162,370

164,745





162,593

164,673







Darling Ingredients Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022 (in thousands)























(unaudited)









July 1,

July 2,

Cash flows from operating activities: 2023

2022



Net income

$ 445,052

$ 395,560



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 238,092

172,359





Gain on sale of assets (68)

(1,444)





Asset Impairment

-

8,557





Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,499)

-





Gain on insurance proceeds from insurance settlements (13,836)

-





Deferred taxes

34,202

35,674





Decrease in long-term pension liability 480

(547)





Stock-based compensation expense 18,085

13,369





Deferred loan cost amortization 3,138

2,207





Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries (309,270)

(149,116)





Distribution of earnings from Diamond Green Diesel and other unconsolidated subsidiaries 103,794

1,631





Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:











Accounts receivable 24,397

(47,046)





Income taxes refundable/payable (24,551)

(28,834)





Inventories and prepaid expenses (22,301)

(95,199)





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (94,080)

72,351





Other

10,065

(18,487)







Net cash provided by operating activities 405,700

361,035

Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures

(234,307)

(151,478)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,079,083)

(1,235,537)



Investment in Diamond Green Diesel (75,000)

(239,750)



Investment in other unconsolidated subsidiaries (27)

-



Loan repayment from Diamond Green Diesel 25,000

-



Gross proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets 2,733

2,161



Proceeds from insurance settlement 13,836

-



Payments related to routes and other intangibles (1,517)

(179)







Net cash used in investing activities (1,348,365)

(1,624,783)

Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from long-term debt 807,956

1,663,612



Payments on long-term debt (83,616)

(23,600)



Borrowings from revolving credit facility 1,415,916

777,902



Payments on revolving credit facility (1,063,516)

(937,921)



Net cash overdraft financing 16,673

12



Deferred loan costs

(9)

(10,707)



Repurchase of common stock (52,941)

(65,887)



Minimum withholding taxes paid on stock awards (15,558)

(45,836)



Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4,824)

-







Net cash provided by financing activities 1,020,081

1,357,575

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows 16,535

(16,059)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 93,951

77,768

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,168

69,072

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 244,119

$ 146,840



Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (in thousands)























June 30,

December 31,









2023

2022

Assets:



(unaudited)



Total current assets

$ 1,623,715

$ 1,304,805



Property, plant and equipment, net

3,828,093

3,866,854



Other assets

88,305

61,665





Total assets

$ 5,540,113

$ 5,233,324

















Liabilities and members' equity:











Total current portion of long term debt

$ 102,935

$ 217,066



Total other current liabilities

378,589

515,023



Total long term debt

760,700

774,783



Total other long term liabilities

16,568

17,249



Total members' equity

4,281,321

3,709,203





Total liabilities and members' equity

$ 5,540,113

$ 5,233,324



Diamond Green Diesel Joint Venture Operating Financial Results For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 (in thousands)



























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







(unaudited)

$ Change

(unaudited)

$ Change







June 30,

June 30,

Favorable

June 30,

June 30,

Favorable







2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

2023

2022

(Unfavorable)

Revenues:



























Operating revenues $ 2,246,111

$ 1,455,886

$ 790,225

$ 3,926,161

$ 2,436,578

$ 1,489,583

Expenses:























Total costs and expenses less























depreciation, amortization and

accretion expense 1,751,315

1,274,665

(476,650)

3,172,719

2,082,237

(1,090,482)

Depreciation, amortization and























accretion expense 58,315

31,317

(26,998)

116,922

57,809

(59,113)

Total costs and expenses 1,809,630

1,305,982

(503,648)

3,289,641

2,140,046

(1,149,595)

Operating income 436,481

149,904

286,577

636,520

296,532

339,988

Other income 2,121

722

1,399

4,162

711

3,451

Interest and debt expense, net (12,674)

(3,266)

(9,408)

(26,080)

(6,275)

(19,805)

Net income $ 425,928

$ 147,360

$ 278,568

$ 614,602

$ 290,968

$ 323,634



Darling Ingredients Inc. reports Adjusted EBITDA results, which is a Non-GAAP financial measure, as a compliment to results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) (for additional information, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" included later in this media release). The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA, as the Company uses the term, is calculated below:

Reconciliation of Net Income to (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA and (Non-GAAP) Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency For the Three and Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022 (in thousands)

























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





(unaudited)



(unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA July 1,

July 2,



July 1,

July 2,





2023

2022



2023

2022























Net income attributable to Darling $ 252,383

$ 201,996



$ 438,184

$ 390,049

Depreciation and amortization 122,086

93,113



238,092

172,359

Interest expense 70,193

24,008



120,492

39,611

Income tax expense 40,712

47,333



67,686

73,416

Restructuring and asset impairment charges 896

8,557



5,420

8,557

Acquisition and integration costs 1,706

5,358



8,728

9,131

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7,499)

-



(7,499)

-

Foreign currency loss/(gain) (2,490)

4,412



(7,494)

5,512

Other expense/(income), net (5,079)

302



(11,238)

1,044

Equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel (212,964)

(73,680)



(307,301)

(145,484)

Equity in net income of other unconsolidated subsidiaries (1,849)

(2,272)



(1,969)

(3,632)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,814

2,833



6,868

5,511



Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 260,909

$ 311,960



$ 549,969

$ 556,074

Foreign currency exchange impact (1,550) (1)





5,779 (2)





Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP) $ 259,359

$ 311,960



$ 555,748

$ 556,074

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's Share) $ 247,398

$ 90,611



$ 376,721

$ 177,171























Darling plus Darling's share of DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA $ 508,307

$ 402,571



$ 926,690

$ 733,245























(1) The average rates for the three months ended July 1, 2023 were €1.00:$1.09, R$1.00:$0.20















and C$1.00:$0.74 as compared to the average rate for the three months ended July 2, 2022

















of €1.00:$1.06, R$1.00:$0.20 and C$1.00:$0.78, respectively.







































(2) The average rates for the six months ended July 1, 2023 were €1.00:$1.08, R$1.00:$0.20

















and C$1.00:$0.74 as compared to the average rate for the six months ended July 2, 2022

















of €1.00:$1.09, R$1.00:$0.20 and C$1.00:$0.79, respectively.



















About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 260 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals, and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Darling Ingredients Inc. will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter 2023 financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

To join the call as a participant to ask a question, please register in advance to receive a confirmation email with the dial-in number and PIN for immediate access on August 9, 2023, or call 844-868-8847 (United States) or 412-317-6593 (International) and ask for "The Darling Ingredients Call" that day.

A replay of the call will be available online via the webcast registration link and via phone at 877-344-7529 (United States), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (International) using reference passcode 2280026. The phone replay will be available two hours after the call concludes through August 16, 2023.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. It is presented here not as an alternative to net income, but rather as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Since EBITDA (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is not calculated identically by all companies, the presentation in this report may not be comparable to EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA presentations disclosed by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated below and represents for any relevant period, net income/(loss) plus depreciation and amortization, restructuring, acquisition and integration costs, goodwill and long-lived asset impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, interest expense, income tax provision, other income/(expense) and equity in net (income)/loss of unconsolidated subsidiary. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP. The Company evaluates the impact of foreign currency on its adjusted EBITDA. DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not reflected in the Adjusted EBITDA or the Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA to Foreign Currency (Non-GAAP).

The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure to evaluate performance and for other discretionary purposes. In addition to the foregoing, management also uses or will use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain financial covenants under the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes that were outstanding at July 1, 2023. However, the amounts shown below for Adjusted EBITDA differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, 6% Notes, 5.25% Notes and 3.625% Notes, as those definitions permit further adjustments to reflect certain other nonrecurring costs, non-cash charges and cash dividends from the DGD Joint Venture. Additionally, the Company evaluates the impact of foreign exchange on operating cash flow, which is defined as segment operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization.

DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) is not a recognized accounting measure under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in net income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. The Company calculates DGD Joint Venture Adjusted EBITDA (Darling's share) by taking DGD's operating income plus DGD's depreciation, amortization and accretion expense and then multiplying by 50% to get Darling's share of DGD's EBITDA.

Information reconciling forward-looking combined adjusted EBITDA to net income is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company is not able to provide reconciliations of combined adjusted EBITDA to net income because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the impact of volatile commodity prices on the Company's operations, impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, depreciation and amortization and the provision for income taxes. Preparation of such reconciliations for Darling Ingredients Inc. and the Company's joint venture, Diamond Green Diesel, would require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP for each entity, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort. The Company provides guidance for its combined adjusted EBITDA outlook that it believes will be achieved; however, it cannot accurately predict all the components of the combined adjusted EBITDA calculation.

EBITDA per gallon is not a recognized accounting measurement under GAAP; it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, as a measure of operating results, or as an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity and is not intended to be a presentation in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA per gallon is presented here not as an alternative to net income or equity in income of Diamond Green Diesel, but rather as a measure of Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance. Since EBITDA per gallon (generally, net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total gallons sold) is not calculated identically by all companies, this presentation may not be comparable to EBITDA per gallon presentations disclosed by other companies. Management believes that EBITDA per gallon is useful in evaluating Diamond Green Diesel's operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry because the calculation of EBITDA per gallon generally eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and certain non-cash and other items presented on a per gallon basis that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This media release contains includes "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements. Statements that are not statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate," "guidance," "project," "planned," "contemplate," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. The Company cautions readers that any such forward-looking statements it makes are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results or expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including many that are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: existing and unknown future limitations on the ability of the Company's direct and indirect subsidiaries to make their cash flow available to the Company for payments on the Company's indebtedness or other purposes; global demands for bio-fuels and grain and oilseed commodities, which have exhibited volatility, and can impact the cost of feed for cattle, hogs and poultry, thus affecting available rendering feedstock and selling prices for the Company's products; reductions in raw material volumes available to the Company due to weak margins in the meat production industry as a result of higher feed costs, reduced consumer demand or other factors, reduced volume from food service establishments, or otherwise; reduced demand for animal feed; reduced finished product prices, including a decline in fat and used cooking oil finished product prices; changes to worldwide government policies relating to renewable fuels and greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions that adversely affect programs like the U.S. government's renewable fuel standard, low carbon fuel standards ("LCFS") and tax credits for biofuels both in the United States and abroad; possible product recall resulting from developments relating to the discovery of unauthorized adulterations to food or food additives; the occurrence of 2009 H1N1 flu (initially known as "Swine Flu"), highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza (collectively known as "Bird Flu"), severe acute respiratory syndrome ("SARS"), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (or "BSE"), porcine epidemic diarrhea ("PED") or other diseases associated with animal origin in the United States or elsewhere, such as the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and elsewhere; the occurrence of pandemics, epidemics or disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 outbreak; unanticipated costs and/or reductions in raw material volumes related to the Company's compliance with the existing or unforeseen new U.S. or foreign (including, without limitation, China) regulations (including new or modified animal feed, Bird Flu, SARS, PED, BSE or ASF or similar or unanticipated regulations) affecting the industries in which the Company operates or its value added products; risks associated with the DGD Joint Venture, including possible unanticipated operating disruptions, a decline in margins on the products produced by the DGD Joint Venture and issues relating to the announced SAF upgrade project; risks and uncertainties relating to international sales and operations, including imposition of tariffs, quotas, trade barriers and other trade protections imposed by foreign countries; tax changes, such as the introduction of a global minimum tax; difficulties or a significant disruption in the Company's information systems or failure to implement new systems and software successfully; risks relating to possible third party claims of intellectual property infringement; increased contributions to the Company's pension and benefit plans, including multiemployer and employer-sponsored defined benefit pension plans as required by legislation, regulation or other applicable U.S. or foreign law or resulting from a U.S. mass withdrawal event; bad debt write-offs; loss of or failure to obtain necessary permits and registrations; continued or escalated conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Ukraine or elsewhere, including the Russia-Ukraine war; uncertainty regarding the exit of the U.K. from the European Union; and/or unfavorable export or import markets. These factors, coupled with volatile prices for natural gas and diesel fuel, inflation rates, climate conditions, currency exchange fluctuations, general performance of the U.S. and global economies, disturbances in world financial, credit, commodities and stock markets, such as the recent turmoil in the world banking markets, and any decline in consumer confidence and discretionary spending, including the inability of consumers and companies to obtain credit due to lack of liquidity in the financial markets, among others, could cause actual results to vary materially from the forward-looking statements included in this report or negatively impact the Company's results of operations. Among other things, future profitability may be affected by the Company's ability to grow its business, which faces competition from companies that may have substantially greater resources than the Company. The Company's announced share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time and purchases of shares under the program are subject to market conditions and other factors, which are likely to change from time to time. For more detailed discussion of these factors and other risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business and the industries in which it operates, see the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors discussion in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of changes in circumstances, new events or otherwise.

