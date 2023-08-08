ArisGlobal to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston Area

Move reflects the growth needs and geographically positions the life sciences SaaS provider among leading biopharmaceutical organizations.

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal has announced it will move its headquarters from Miami, Florida to Waltham, Massachusetts.

Waltham is regarded as a biopharmaceutical hub in the Northeastern United States, and many of ArisGlobal's customers are based in the region.

"At ArisGlobal, serving our customers and scaling our organization are always top priorities, and we believe relocating our operations to Waltham supports both of these initiatives," said Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer at ArisGlobal. "After several successful years in Miami, we look forward to having our corporate office located among many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies."

ArisGlobal employs thousands of team members across 10 countries, with offices distributed in select markets to support regional customers. ArisGlobal's patient treatment development software platform, LifeSphere®, is recognized by industry analysts for its next-generation technology bringing efficiencies to research and development with artificial intelligence and machine learning.

This news builds on significant growth, acquisitions, and investments the company has recently made to meet and exceed growing demand for its industry-leading software solutions, including expansions to its executive team , along with the recent acquisition announcements of Amplexor Life Sciences and SPORIFY.

About ArisGlobal: ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global drug development technology solutions that is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

