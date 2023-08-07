Ulteig Names Alison Barie as New Chief Financial Officer

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulteig, a purpose-driven consulting engineering leader committed to creating and solving for a sustainable future, announces the appointment of Alison Barie to serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Barie's appointment coincides with the retirement of Susan Aspelund, Ulteig's CFO since September 2021.

Barie assumes the role with a wealth of financial management experience and, throughout her career, has been instrumental in implementing new business and technology systems, as well as re-structuring processes to improve financial and operational reporting.

Barie has held financial leadership positions at CHS Inc., Best Buy, 3M and most recently as the Vice President of Finance for Skywater Technology, Inc.

"Alison brings extensive financial acumen to the role," said Doug Jaeger, President and CEO of Ulteig. "Coupled with her unique change management expertise, Alison is the dynamic leader Ulteig needs as we continue to execute our growth-focused strategic plan. Her capabilities with leading corporate transformation efforts, emphasis on collaborative problem-solving and commitment to a strong work culture will make her a tremendous asset to both our clients and employees."

Barie earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Gustavus Adolphus College and a Master of Business from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Additionally, she is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA-Inactive) and is certified in Lean, Six Sigma and change management.

"It is an honor to be joining the talented leadership team at Ulteig," said Barie. "I am passionate about sustainability and growth, which are critical components of Ulteig's purpose and vision. I look forward to applying my expertise to advance the company's transformative strategic and financial objectives while further developing financial acumen and systems across the company."

