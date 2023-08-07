TWIST, MIX, AND POUR! INTRODUCING THE GLENLIVET TWIST & MIX COCKTAILS

Experience a new way to cocktail with The Glenlivet's collection of premium, ready-to-serve cocktails that can be mixed in the moment with a simple twist of an innovative cap using boundary-breaking technology

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glenlivet Speyside single malt scotch whisky continues to break conventions with the introduction of The Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails, a new line of premium, ready-to-serve, whisky-based cocktails. Using first-to-market technology, the new innovation proves that quality and accessibility are not mutually exclusive – simply twist the cap to mix a burst of cocktail flavorings into The Glenlivet single malt and you have a high-quality, freshly-mixed cocktail. The newest offering from the #1 single malt scotch whisky brand1 elevates at-home entertaining with loved ones by providing a premium, crafted experience without the hassle of leftover ingredients, complex recipes and bar equipment.

The collection is debuting with the Old Fashioned and New Manhattan, bringing the two most popular whisky cocktails served in restaurants2 to consumers' homes and offering convenience without sacrificing quality. Maintaining the flavor profiles of the beloved classics, the silky taste of the Old Fashioned is achieved with the tasting notes of orange, nutmeg and cinnamon, while the New Manhattan is a testament to the timeless classic featuring notes of cherry and ginger. The popular cocktails are ready-to-serve with three simple steps: twist the cap, watch it mix, and pour over ice to share and enjoy.

"The launch of The Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails is the latest example of The Glenlivet leading the category in modernizing single malt scotch whisky," said Johan Radojewski, Vice President Marketing - Scotch, Irish & Prestige Whisk(e)y, Pernod Ricard USA. "With this new innovative product, we are inspiring people to enjoy single malt scotch whisky on more occasions and providing a solution to meet consumer demand for high quality, freshly mixed cocktails that are easy to serve and enjoy with friends and family."

With this first-of-its-kind offering for both the scotch and broader spirits category, The Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails continue The Glenlivet's nearly 200-year history of breaking traditions and setting new standards in single malt scotch whisky and beyond. As consumers continue to seek high quality, fresh tasting cocktails at-home, The Glenlivet seeks to provide the modern whisky drinker with a premium at-home offering so they can enjoy the whisky cocktails they love more often. The innovative twist cap in The Glenlivet Twist & Mix uses Vessl's patented closure and delivery technology. The offering is housed in elevated, sleek and bold packaging designed by JDO.

"We are impressed how The Glenlivet has adopted the Vessl technology to create high quality, freshly mixed ultra-premium craft cocktails at home with no mess and no effort," said Walter D. Apodaca, Jr., Founder and CEO, Vessl, Inc. "This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking use of our technology that we envisioned, and tastes even better than we imagined."

To discover more and enjoy the deliciously infused The Glenlivet Twist & Mix Cocktails, please visit https://www.theglenlivet.com/en-us/the-glenlivet-twist-and-mix-cocktails/.

ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within the single malt category in recent years. Standout initiatives include the release of The Glenlivet Code, a mystery single malt, and the creation of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a great representation of the distillery's signature style. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up Speyside to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for Speyside single malt.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

About Vessl, Inc.

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately-owned company headquartered in Tempe, Arizona that is dedicated to breaking the disposable bottle paradigm and redefining eCommerce. Vessl owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl® technology, a dosing and delivery device that instantly mixes concentrated ingredients at the point of use without a change in consumer behavior. The device stores concentrated ingredients in an oxygen-depleted, UV protected, and pressurized environment to maintain freshness and significantly improve shelf life without the need for artificial preservatives. Vessl offers its patented technology for a multitude of applications around the world, including its own brands, and third-party applications and brands. Applications include alcoholic, nonalcoholic, and functional beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, household cleaning products, and more. Contact Daniel Montoya, Vessl's COO, at (949) 678-7338 or daniel@vesslinc.com, for more information.

About JDO

JDO is an award-winning design agency dedicated to delivering creative excellence for the world's most beloved and influential brands. Our exceptional team apply their expertise across branding & creative strategy, packaging & product design, innovation & sustainability solutions, and experiential & campaign activation to create belief. We use design to forge rich dynamic brand world that ignite recognition in the hearts and minds of consumers, giving them a sense of fascination and familiarly to build preference, trust and love. While we proudly work across diverse industries and sectors, our specialization lies in developing creative branding solutions for booze and beauty brands. https://jdoglobal.com

1According to Nielsen Sales Volume Last 52W 02/25/2023

2According to DataEssentials MenuTrends 06/30/2023

