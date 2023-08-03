Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q1FY24

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), today announced its consolidated results for the first quarter (Q1) ended 30th June 2023.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited (PRNewswire)

Consolidated Financial Highlights







(In INR Crores) Particulars Q1 FY24 Q1 FY23 YoY Growth Q4 FY23 QoQ Growth Revenue from Operation 1,749 1,482 18 % 2,164 -19 % CDMO 898 770 17 % 1,285 -30 % Complex Hospital Generic (CHG) 617 508 22 % 702 -12 % India Consumer Healthcare (ICH) 239 211 13 % 206 16 % EBITDA 171 89# 92 % 376 -55 % EBITDA Margin 10 % 6 %

17 %

PAT -99 -109 NA 50 -297 % PAT Margin -6 % -7 %

2 %



# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time inventory margin impact of INR 68 Crore

Key Highlights for Q1FY24

Revenue from Operation grew by 18% YoY in Q1FY24 driven by broad base performance across all three businesses – CDMO, CHG and ICH

EBITDA margin in Q1FY24 was 10%, a YoY improvement compared to 6% in Q1FY23, driven by healthy revenue growth and cost optimization measures

We maintain our quality track record of zero OAIs (Official Action Indicated) as we successfully closed the US FDA inspection at the Pithampur facility with zero observations

We strengthened our Management Team by appointing Jeffrey Hampton as President & Chief Operating Officer for Piramal Critical Care (CHG business)

We have shared the details of our Rights Issue - Rights Price of INR. 81, Record Date of August 2, 2023 and Entitlement Ratio of 5:46

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited said, "We had a positive start to the new financial year with healthy revenue growth and improvement in our EBITDA margins. Our CDMO business is also witnessing continued order inflows, especially for our differentiated offerings and innovation related work. Our Inhalation Anesthesia portfolio is seeing a healthy demand and our India Consumer Healthcare business is delivering good growth driven by power brands. We continue to maintain our best-in-class quality track record and are also taking multiple initiatives in the area of ESG to grow our business responsibly.

Historically our H2 has been better than H1, both in terms of revenue and profitability. We are working to leverage our good start to the financial year and continuing this momentum to deliver a healthy YoY performance for the rest of the year. We believe in the growth potential of our business and are accordingly executing on our strategic priorities to create shareholder value. Our promoter and promoter group have agreed to subscribe to the extent of 100% of the equity shares offered in our Rights Issue, thereby reaffirming their confidence in the underlying strengths of our business."

Key Business Highlights for Q1FY24 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO): Witnessed continued order inflow momentum and strong execution in Q1FY24. Continue to see good demand for our differentiated offering in the niche areas of high potent API, peptide, anti-body drug conjugate (ADC) and development and manufacturing of on-patent API

Recently expanded capacities at sites with differentiated offering witnessing encouraging customer demand

Capacity expansion for antibody drug conjugate (ADC) at Grangemouth facility to strengthen our position in the ADC market

YoY improvement in demand for our generic API business

Maintained our quality track record – Successfully cleared 8 regulatory inspections (including an US FDA inspection at our Pithampur facility) and multiple customer audits in Q1FY24

8 regulatory inspections (including an US FDA inspection at our Pithampur facility) and multiple customer audits in Q1FY24 Cost optimization, strategizing procurement and operational excellence initiatives helping to mitigate inflationary pressures and improve profitability Complex Hospital Generics (CHG): Continued momentum in Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) sales, mainly led by strong demand for Sevoflurane

Expanding inhalation anesthesia capacity to meet the growing demand

Intrathecal portfolio in the US continue to command leading market share

Building a pipeline of 27+ new products which are various stages of development. Launched 1 new product during Q1FY24

Appointed Jeffrey Hampton as President & Chief Operating Officer of CHG Business. Jeff has previously worked with Accord Healthcare, Inc. and Apotex Inc. India Consumer Healthcare (ICH): 11 new products and 3 new SKUs launched during Q1FY24

Continue to invest in media and trade spends to drive growth in power brands

Power Brands – Littles, Lacto Calamine, Polycrol, Tetmosol and I-range, grew by 15% YoY in Q1FY24 and contribute to 43% of ICH sales

E-commerce grew by more than 18% YoY in Q1FY24

Wide distribution reach across general trade and are also strengthening our presence in alternate channels of distribution including e-commerce, modern trade, and having our own direct-to-customer website -Wellify.in

Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement







(In INR Crores) Reported Financials Particulars Q1FY24 Q1FY23 YoY Change Q4FY22 QoQ Change Revenue from Operations 1,749 1,482 18 % 2,164 -19 % Other Income 38 72 -47 % 25 56 % Total Income 1,787 1,554 15 % 2,188 -18 % Material Cost 627 574 9 % 840 -25 % Employee Expenses 496 461 8 % 474 5 % Other Expenses 494 430 15 % 499 -1 % EBITDA 171 89# 92 % 376 -55 % Finance Cost 119 62 90 % 104 14 % Depreciation 174 162 7 % 184 -6 % Share of net profit of associates 14 20 -28 % 8 85 % Profit Before Tax -107 -115 -7 % 95 -213 % Tax -9 -6 NA 45 -119 % Net Profit after Tax -99 -109 NA 50 -297 % Exceptional item 0 0

0

Net Profit after Tax after exceptional item -99 -109 NA 50 -297 %

# Q1 FY23 EBITDA had one-time inventory margin impact of INR 68 Crore

Q1FY24 Earnings Conference Call

Piramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 4th August 2023 at 10:00 AM (IST) to discuss its Q1FY24 Results.

The dial-in details for the call are as under:

Event Location & Time Telephone Number Conference call on

4th August, 2023 India – 10:00 AM IST +91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number) 1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number) USA – 12:30 AM (Eastern Time – New York) Toll free number 18667462133 UK – 5:30 AM (London Time) Toll free number 08081011573 Singapore – 12:30 PM (Singapore Time) Toll free number 8001012045 Hong Kong – 12:30 PM (Hong Kong Time) Toll free number 800964448 Express Join with Diamond Pass™ Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call –https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=9503078&linkSecurityString=33aa158d84

About Piramal Pharma Ltd:

Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635) , offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Allergan India Private Limited is a JV with AbbVie Inc. and has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area. Further, PPL has a minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. In October 2020, PPL received a 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information visit: www.piramaI.com/pharma I I inker1ln | Facebook I Twitter.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2169456/Nandini_Piramal.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855206/4196563/Piramal_Pharma_Limited_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Piramal Pharma Limited) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Piramal Pharma Ltd