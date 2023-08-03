Maximizing Success in Social Advertising: Tiger Pistol Releases the Definitive Guide for Franchise Marketers

Learn how brands can make the most of their national advertising fund with an on-brand, on-demand, high-performing social advertising program.

CLEVELAND, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the most advanced collaborative advertising platform, recently announced the launch of their groundbreaking resource, "The Definitive Guide to Paid Social Management for Franchise Marketers." This comprehensive guide is designed to empower franchise marketers to regain control over their brand, eliminate advertising competency gaps among franchisees, and satisfy the needs of their franchisees through effective social advertising strategies.

"The Definitive Guide to Paid Social Management for Franchise Marketers" empowers franchise marketers to optimize their paid social program by focusing on three key factors: taking back control through brand management and collaboration, eliminating competency gaps with user-friendly workflows, and satisfying franchisee needs with on-brand, on-demand social advertising. (PRNewswire)

"Franchisees are truly the lifeblood of a franchise brand. They have invested in the brand with the intention of leveraging its immense power to attract customers in a highly competitive marketplace," said Sarah Cucchiara, Vice President of Business Development, Tiger Pistol. "Our guide demonstrates how franchise marketers can channel their franchisees' energy and passion by empowering them with effective tools and strategies for successful, on-brand social advertising."

Packed with proactive solutions for franchise marketers to regain control over their brand and streamline the social advertising process, "The Definitive Guide to Paid Social Management for Franchise Marketers" offers actionable advice on how to structure an on-brand, on-demand personalized approach that aligns with their franchisees' unique business needs.

