Thomson Reuters Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:
- Solid revenue momentum continued in the second quarter
- Organic revenue up 7% for the "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals)
- Based on Q2 performance, maintained full-year 2023 outlook for organic revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow
- Completed $2 billion return of capital transaction; and reduced share count by 15.8 million shares in concurrent consolidation
- Sold 15.5 million shares of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in the second quarter, for gross proceeds of $1.6 billion
- Signed definitive agreement in June to acquire Casetext and completed Reuters acquisition of Imagen in July
"I am pleased with our performance in the second quarter as we continued to see good momentum across our portfolio despite an uncertain macro backdrop," said Steve Hasker, president and CEO of Thomson Reuters. "Importantly, our confidence around the opportunity that generative AI brings to us and our customers continues to strengthen. We made good progress in executing our 'build, partner, buy' approach throughout the quarter, with organic AI builds progressing, our announcement of an intelligent drafting solution with Microsoft, and the announcement of our intention to acquire Casetext. Our capital capacity and liquidity will also remain a key asset as we look to continue innovating in our markets, strengthening our leading positions and generating shareholder value."
Consolidated Financial Highlights - Three Months Ended June 30
Three Months Ended June 30,
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS)
(unaudited)
IFRS Financial Measures(1)
2023
2022
Change
Change at
Revenues
$1,647
$1,614
2 %
Operating profit
$825
$391
111 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS)
$1.90
$(0.24)
n/m
Net cash provided by operating activities
$695
$433
59 %
Non-IFRS Financial Measures(1)
Revenues
$1,647
$1,614
2 %
2 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$662
$561
18 %
18 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.1 %
34.7 %
540bp
530bp
Adjusted EPS
$0.84
$0.60
40 %
40 %
Free cash flow
$596
$342
74 %
(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), the company uses certain non-IFRS
n/m: not meaningful
Revenues increased 2%, driven by growth across four of the company's five business segments. Net divestitures had a 3% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had no impact.
- Organic revenues increased 5%, driven by 6% growth in recurring revenues (80% of total revenues) as well as 6% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 4% organically.
- The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.
Operating profit increased 111% primarily due to the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business. Higher revenues and lower costs also contributed to operating profit growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other adjustments, increased 18% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 40.1% from 34.7% in the prior-year period. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior-year period, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 190bp, as well as the timing of expenses. Foreign currency contributed 10bp to the change.
Diluted EPS was $1.90 compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.24 in the prior-year period. The increase reflected higher operating profit and an increase in the value of the company's investment in LSEG, while the prior-year period included a significant reduction in the value of the company's investment in LSEG.
- Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on the sale of a majority stake in Elite, changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $0.84 per share from $0.60 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA.
Net cash provided by operating activities increased $262 million primarily due to the cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs, lower tax payments, and favorable movements in working capital.
- Free cash flow increased $254 million primarily due to the same factors as net cash provided by operating activities.
Highlights by Customer Segment - Three Months Ended June 30
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2023
2022
Total
Constant
Organic(1)(2)
Revenues
Legal Professionals
$705
$700
1 %
1 %
6 %
Corporates
392
373
5 %
5 %
7 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
229
217
5 %
7 %
10 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,326
1,290
3 %
3 %
7 %
Reuters News
194
188
3 %
2 %
1 %
Global Print
133
142
-6 %
-5 %
-4 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(6)
(6)
Revenues
$1,647
$1,614
2 %
2 %
5 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$345
$304
14 %
14 %
Corporates
163
139
17 %
17 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
89
81
10 %
11 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
597
524
14 %
14 %
Reuters News
45
44
2 %
-7 %
Global Print
53
50
5 %
5 %
Corporate costs
(33)
(57)
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$662
$561
18 %
18 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
48.9 %
43.4 %
550bp
540bp
Corporates
41.6 %
37.4 %
420bp
430bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
38.5 %
37.4 %
110bp
110bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
44.9 %
40.7 %
420bp
430bp
Reuters News
23.1 %
23.3 %
-20bp
-210bp
Global Print
39.7 %
35.4 %
430bp
390bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.1 %
34.7 %
540bp
530bp
(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and
(2) Computed for revenue growth only.
n/a: not applicable
Unless otherwise noted, all revenue growth comparisons by customer segment in this news release are at constant currency (or exclude the impact of foreign currency) as Thomson Reuters believes this provides the best basis to measure their performance.
Legal Professionals
Revenues increased 1% to $705 million, reflecting a significant negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 6%.
- Recurring revenues grew 2% (95% of total, 5% organic). Organic growth was primarily driven by Westlaw, Practical Law, HighQ, and the segment's international businesses.
- Transactions revenues declined 12% (5% of total, 12% organic growth). Organic growth was primarily due to the Government business and revenue timing at Findlaw.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $345 million.
- The margin increased to 48.9% from 43.4%, driven by higher revenues and the timing of expenses, with the latter expected to normalize in the second half of the year.
Corporates
Revenues increased 5% to $392 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 7%.
- Recurring revenues grew 5% (87% of total, 8% organic) primarily driven by strong growth in Practical Law, CLEAR and our Latin America business.
- Transactions revenues grew 2% (13% of total, decreased 1% organic).
Adjusted EBITDA increased 17% to $163 million.
- The margin increased to 41.6% from 37.4%, driven by higher revenues and the timing of expenses, with the latter expected to normalize in the second half of the year.
Tax & Accounting Professionals
Revenues increased 7% to $229 million, including a negative impact from net divestitures. Organic revenues increased 10%.
- Recurring revenues increased 1% (73% of total, 9% organic). Organic growth was driven by the segment's Latin America business.
- Transactions revenues increased 27% (27% of total, 12% organic) primarily due to Confirmation and SurePrep.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to $89 million.
- The margin increased to 38.5% from 37.4%, driven by higher revenues.
The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment is the company's most seasonal business with approximately 60% of full-year revenues typically generated in the first and fourth quarters. As a result, the margin performance of this segment has been generally higher in the first and fourth quarters as costs are typically incurred in a more linear fashion throughout the year.
Reuters News
Revenues of $194 million increased 2% (1% organic). The moderation in revenue growth was driven by a lower contractual price increase in 2023 compared to 2022 of our news agreement with the Data & Analytics business of LSEG, slower events growth and lower digital revenues.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $45 million, primarily due to currency benefits.
Global Print
Revenues decreased 5% (decreased 4% organic) to $133 million, which was in line with our expectations.
Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $53 million.
- The margin increased to 39.7% from 35.4%, driven largely by expense timing related to materials sourcing and labor. We expect this to normalize in Q3.
Corporate Costs
Corporate costs at the adjusted EBITDA level were $33 million. Corporate costs were $57 million in the prior-year period and included $30 million of Change Program costs.
Consolidated Financial Highlights - Six Months Ended June 30
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margin and EPS)
(unaudited)
IFRS Financial Measures(1)
2023
2022
Change
Change at
Revenues
$3,385
$3,288
3 %
Operating profit
$1,333
$805
66 %
Diluted EPS
$3.49
$1.83
91 %
Net cash provided by operating activities
$962
$708
36 %
Non-IFRS Financial Measures(1)
Revenues
$3,385
$3,288
3 %
4 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,339
$1,161
15 %
15 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
39.4 %
35.3 %
410bp
380bp
Adjusted EPS
$1.67
$1.26
33 %
33 %
Free cash flow
$729
$428
70 %
(1) In addition to results reported in accordance with IFRS, the company uses certain non-IFRS financial measures as supplemental
Revenues increased 3%, driven by growth across four of the company's five business segments. Net divestitures had a 2% negative impact on revenues and foreign currency had 1% negative impact.
- Organic revenues increased 6%, driven by 6% growth in recurring revenues (78% of total revenues) as well as 9% growth in transactions revenues. Global Print revenues decreased 2% organically.
- The company's "Big 3" segments reported organic revenue growth of 7% and collectively comprised 81% of total revenues.
Operating profit increased 66% primarily due to the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business. Higher revenues and lower costs also contributed to operating profit growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain on sale of Elite, as well as other adjustments, increased 15% due to higher revenues and lower costs. The related margin increased to 39.4% from 35.3% in the prior-year period. Lower costs reflected Change Program investments made in the prior-year period, which benefited the year-over-year change in adjusted EBITDA margin by 190bp, as well as the timing of expenses. Foreign currency contributed 30bp to the year-over-year change.
Diluted EPS was $3.49 per share compared to $1.83 per share in the prior-year period primarily due to higher operating profit and an increase in the current period in the value of the company's investment in LSEG.
- Adjusted EPS, which excludes the gain on the sale of a majority stake in the company's Elite business, changes in value of the company's LSEG investment, as well as other adjustments, increased to $1.67 per share from $1.26 per share in the prior-year period, primarily due to higher adjusted EBITDA.
Net cash provided by operating activities increased $254 million due to cash benefits from higher revenues and lower costs, lower tax payments, and favorable movements in working capital.
- Free cash flow increased $301 million due to higher cash flows from operating activities as well as lower capital expenditures. The prior-year period included investments in the Change Program.
Highlights by Customer Segment - Six Months Ended June 30
(Millions of U.S. dollars, except for adjusted EBITDA margins)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2023
2022
Total
Constant
Organic(1)(2)
Revenues
Legal Professionals
$1,419
$1,398
2 %
2 %
6 %
Corporates
827
784
5 %
6 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
511
470
9 %
10 %
10 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
2,757
2,652
4 %
5 %
7 %
Reuters News
369
364
1 %
1 %
1 %
Global Print
271
284
-5 %
-3 %
-2 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(12)
(12)
Revenues
$3,385
$3,288
3 %
4 %
6 %
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$663
$609
9 %
9 %
Corporates
317
296
7 %
7 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
238
203
17 %
18 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,218
1,108
10 %
10 %
Reuters News
74
81
-9 %
-17 %
Global Print
103
103
0 %
1 %
Corporate costs
(56)
(131)
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,339
$1,161
15 %
15 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
46.7 %
43.6 %
310bp
280bp
Corporates
38.2 %
37.8 %
40bp
40bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
45.7 %
43.2 %
250bp
220bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
44.0 %
41.8 %
220bp
200bp
Reuters News
20.0 %
22.2 %
-220bp
-430bp
Global Print
38.1 %
36.2 %
190bp
170bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
39.4 %
35.3 %
410bp
380bp
(1) See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section and the tables appended to this news release for additional information on these and
(2) Computed for revenue growth only.
n/a: not applicable
2023 Outlook
The company is maintaining its 2023 outlook except for updates to its tax rate, interest expense, and accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues as follows:
- The outlook for the 2023 effective tax rate has been reduced to approximately 17% from the prior forecast of approximately 18%, reflecting a second quarter benefit from the settlement of a prior year tax audit.
- Interest expense is now expected to be approximately $190 million, which is the low end of the previously communicated range of $190 to $210 million, reflecting the accelerated pace of LSEG monetization and the benefit from higher interest rates on our cash balances.
- Lastly, the outlook for accrued capital expenditures as a percent of revenues has been increased to approximately 8%, from the prior forecast of approximately 7% plus $30 million non-recurring real estate spend. The updated outlook includes the previously forecasted real estate optimization spend and additional investments to accelerate Thomson Reuters AI focused growth strategies.
The table below sets forth the company's updated outlook, which assumes constant currency rates and excludes the impact of any future acquisitions or dispositions that may occur during the year. Thomson Reuters believes that this type of guidance provides useful insight into the anticipated performance of its businesses.
The company expects its third-quarter 2023 organic revenue growth rate to be at the high end of the full year 5.5% - 6.0% range, and its adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 36%, reflecting typical margin seasonality, the normalization of cost timing that benefited Q2 margins, and also higher SurePrep integration expenses.
While the company's performance during the first half of 2023 provides it with increasing confidence about its outlook, the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain with many signs that point to a weakening global economic environment, amid rising interest rates, high inflation, and ongoing geopolitical risks. Any worsening of the global economic or business environment could impact the company's ability to achieve its outlook.
Reported Full-Year 2022 and Updated Full-Year 2023 Outlook
Total Thomson Reuters
FY 2022
Reported
FY 2023
Outlook
2/9/23
FY 2023
Outlook
5/2/23
FY 2023
Outlook
8/2/23
Total Revenue Growth
4 %
4.5% - 5.0%
3.0% - 3.5%
Unchanged
Organic Revenue Growth(1)
6 %
5.5% - 6.0%
Unchanged
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
35.1 %
~ 39%
Unchanged
Unchanged
Corporate Costs
Core Corporate Costs
Change Program Opex
$293 million
$122 million
$171 million
$110 - $120 million
$110 - $120 million
n/a
Unchanged
Unchanged
Free Cash Flow(1)
$1.3 billion
~$1.8 billion
Unchanged
Unchanged
Accrued Capex as % of Revenue(1)
Real Estate Optimization Spend(2)
8.2%
n/a
~ 7%
$30 million
Unchanged
~ 8%
n/a
Depreciation & Amortization of Computer
Software
$625 million
$595 - $625 million
Unchanged
Unchanged
Interest Expense (P&L)
$196 million
$190 - $210 million
Unchanged
~$190 Million
Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1)
17.6 %
~ 18%
Unchanged
~17%
"Big 3" Segments(1)
FY 2022
Reported
FY 2023
Outlook
2/9/23
FY 2023
Outlook
5/2/23
FY 2023
Outlook
8/2/23
Total Revenue Growth
5 %
5.5% - 6.0%
3.5% - 4.0%
Unchanged
Organic Revenue Growth
7 %
6.5% - 7.0%
Unchanged
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
42.4 %
~ 44%
Unchanged
Unchanged
(1)
Non-IFRS financial measures. See the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section below as well as the tables and footnotes appended to this news release for more information.
(2)
Real estate optimization spend in 2023 was incremental to the Accrued Capex as a percent of revenue outlook, as presented on February 9 and May 2 of 2023.
The information in this section is forward-looking. Actual results, which will include the impact of currency and future acquisitions and dispositions completed during 2023, may differ materially from the company's outlook. The information in this section should also be read in conjunction with the section below entitled "Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Material Risks and Material Assumptions."
Thomson Reuters and TPG establish Elite as an Independent Legal Technology Company
In June 2023, TPG acquired a majority stake in Thomson Reuters' Elite business, which provides financial and practice management solutions to the world's leading law firms, helping customers automate and streamline critical finance and accounting workflows. The company received proceeds of $418 million and retained a 19.9% minority interest and board representation in the business, supporting Elite strategically going forward. TPG Capital, TPG's U.S. and European late-stage private equity business, is now the majority shareholder of the standalone business.
London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) Ownership Interest
Thomson Reuters indirectly owns LSEG shares through an entity that it jointly owns with Blackstone's consortium and a group of current LSEG and former Refinitiv senior management. During the second quarter of 2023, the company sold 15.5 million shares that it indirectly owned for $1.6 billion of gross proceeds. As of July 31, 2023, Thomson Reuters indirectly owned approximately 31.8 million LSEG shares, which had a market value of approximately $3.5 billion based on LSEG's closing share price on that day.
Return of Capital and Share Consolidation
In June 2023, the company returned approximately $2.0 billion of gross proceeds related to the disposition of shares in LSEG to shareholders, and reduced its common shares outstanding by 15.8 million, in accordance with its previously announced plans. The return of capital transaction consisted of a cash distribution of $4.67 per common share and a share consolidation, or "reverse stock split", which reduced the number of outstanding common shares at a ratio of 1 pre-consolidated share for 0.963957 post-consolidated shares, which was proportional to the cash distribution.
Acquisitions
In June 2023, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Casetext for $650 million. Casetext uses artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enable legal professionals to work more efficiently. The company expects the acquisition to close by the end of 2023, subject to specified regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
In July 2023, the Company acquired Imagen Ltd, a media asset management company, which will be part of the Reuters News segment.
Dividends
In February 2023, the company announced a 10% or $0.18 per share annualized increase in the dividend to $1.96 per common share, representing the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases. A quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share is payable on September 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023.
As of July 31, 2023, Thomson Reuters had approximately 455.3 million common shares outstanding.
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is a world leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Consolidated Income Statement
(millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenues
$1,647
$1,614
$3,385
$3,288
Operating expenses
(990)
(1,041)
(2,064)
(2,122)
Depreciation
(29)
(38)
(59)
(76)
Amortization of computer software
(127)
(121)
(245)
(235)
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
(23)
(25)
(48)
(51)
Other operating gains, net
347
2
364
1
Operating profit
825
391
1,333
805
Finance costs, net:
Net interest expense
(34)
(49)
(89)
(97)
Other finance (costs) income
(102)
320
(192)
414
Income before tax and equity method investments
689
662
1,052
1,122
Share of post-tax earnings (losses) in equity method
investments
419
(825)
989
(27)
Tax (expense) benefit
(219)
92
(415)
(148)
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
889
(71)
1,626
947
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
5
(44)
24
(55)
Net earnings (loss)
$894
$(115)
$1,650
$892
Earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders
$894
$(115)
$1,650
$892
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic earnings (loss) per share:
From continuing operations
$1.89
$(0.15)
$3.44
$1.94
From discontinued operations
0.01
(0.09)
0.05
(0.11)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$1.90
$(0.24)
$3.49
$1.83
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
From continuing operations
$1.89
$(0.15)
$3.43
$1.94
From discontinued operations
0.01
(0.09)
0.06
(0.11)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$1.90
$(0.24)
$3.49
$1.83
Basic weighted-average common shares
469,756,868
487,171,400
471,495,910
486,929,681
Diluted weighted-average common shares
470,382,600
487,171,400
472,509,030
487,713,813
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$2,858
$1,069
Trade and other receivables
1,000
1,069
Other financial assets
104
204
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
472
469
Current assets
4,434
2,811
Property and equipment, net
402
414
Computer software, net
1,067
922
Other identifiable intangible assets, net
3,189
3,219
Goodwill
6,190
5,882
Equity method investments
3,477
6,199
Other financial assets
448
527
Other non-current assets
610
619
Deferred tax
1,072
1,118
Total assets
$20,889
$21,711
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Current indebtedness
$2,440
$1,647
Payables, accruals and provisions
933
1,222
Current tax liabilities
479
324
Deferred revenue
942
886
Other financial liabilities
124
812
Current liabilities
4,918
4,891
Long-term indebtedness
3,141
3,114
Provisions and other non-current liabilities
675
691
Other financial liabilities
202
233
Deferred tax
752
897
Total liabilities
9,688
9,826
Equity
Capital
3,368
5,398
Retained earnings
8,836
7,642
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,003)
(1,155)
Total equity
11,201
11,885
Total liabilities and equity
$20,889
$21,711
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
$889
$(71)
$1,626
$947
Adjustments for:
Depreciation
29
38
59
76
Amortization of computer software
127
121
245
235
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
23
25
48
51
Net (gains) losses on disposals of businesses and investments
(348)
1
(347)
1
Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments
(419)
825
(989)
27
Deferred tax
9
(183)
(118)
(17)
Other
146
(286)
277
(325)
Changes in working capital and other items
240
(25)
160
(216)
Operating cash flows from continuing operations
696
445
961
779
Operating cash flows from discontinued operations
(1)
(12)
1
(71)
Net cash provided by operating activities
695
433
962
708
Investing activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(33)
(163)
(523)
(171)
Proceeds from disposals of businesses and investments
418
-
418
-
Proceeds from sales of LSEG shares
1,583
-
3,876
-
Capital expenditures
(127)
(137)
(267)
(308)
Other investing activities
45
62
68
62
Taxes paid on sales of LSEG shares and disposals of businesses
(252)
-
(270)
-
Investing cash flows from continuing operations
1,634
(238)
3,302
(417)
Investing cash flows from discontinued operations
(1)
(16)
(1)
(16)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
1,633
(254)
3,301
(433)
Financing activities
Net borrowings under short-term loan facilities
1,132
50
771
50
Payments of lease principal
(15)
(16)
(31)
(33)
Payments for return of capital on common shares
(2,045)
-
(2,045)
-
Repurchases of common shares
-
(194)
(718)
(194)
Dividends paid on preference shares
(2)
-
(3)
(1)
Dividends paid on common shares
(230)
(210)
(454)
(419)
Other financing activities
-
2
5
9
Net cash used in financing activities
(1,160)
(368)
(2,475)
(588)
Translation adjustments
-
(4)
1
(4)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,168
(193)
1,789
(317)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,690
654
1,069
778
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$2,858
$461
$2,858
$461
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
$889
$(71)
$1,626
$947
$1,391
Adjustments to remove:
Tax expense (benefit)
219
(92)
415
148
259
Other finance costs (income)
102
(320)
192
(414)
(444)
Net interest expense
34
49
89
97
196
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
23
25
48
51
99
Amortization of computer software
127
121
245
235
485
Depreciation
29
38
59
76
140
EBITDA
$1,423
$(250)
$2,674
$1,140
$2,126
Adjustments to remove:
Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity
method investments
(419)
825
(989)
27
432
Other operating gains, net
(347)
(2)
(364)
(1)
(211)
Fair value adjustments*
5
(12)
18
(5)
(18)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$662
$561
$1,339
$1,161
$2,329
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
40.1 %
34.7 %
39.4 %
35.3 %
35.1 %
* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Year Ended
June 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$695
$433
$962
$708
$1,915
Capital expenditures
(127)
(137)
(267)
(308)
(595)
Other investing activities
45
62
68
62
88
Payments of lease principal
(15)
(16)
(31)
(33)
(65)
Dividends paid on preference shares
(2)
-
(3)
(1)
(3)
Free cash flow(1)
$596
$342
$729
$428
$1,340
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Capital Expenditures to Accrued Capital Expenditures(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
Capital expenditures
$595
Remove: IFRS adjustment to cash basis
(50)
Accrued capital expenditures (1)
$545
Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues(1)
8.2 %
(1)
Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings(1)
Reconciliation of Total Change in Adjusted EPS to Change in Constant Currency(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars, except for share and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
Net earnings (loss)
$894
$(115)
$1,650
$892
$1,338
Adjustments to remove:
Fair value adjustments*
5
(12)
18
(5)
(18)
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
23
25
48
51
99
Other operating gains, net
(347)
(2)
(364)
(1)
(211)
Other finance costs (income)
102
(320)
192
(414)
(444)
Share of post-tax (earnings) losses in equity method investments
(419)
825
(989)
27
432
Tax on above items(1)
153
(155)
265
51
(22)
Tax items impacting comparability(1)
(2)
(1)
(2)
(45)
15
(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(5)
44
(24)
55
53
Interim period effective tax rate normalization(1)
(5)
2
(3)
3
-
Dividends declared on preference shares
(2)
-
(3)
(1)
(3)
Adjusted earnings(1)
$397
$291
$788
$613
$1,239
Adjusted EPS(1)
$0.84
$0.60
$1.67
$1.26
Total change
40 %
33 %
Foreign currency
0 %
0 %
Constant currency
40 %
33 %
Diluted weighted-average common shares (millions)**
470.4
487.9
472.5
487.7
Reconciliation of Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Earnings(1)
Year-ended
2022
Adjusted earnings
$1,239
Plus: Dividends declared on preference shares
3
Plus: Tax expense on adjusted earnings
266
Pre-Tax Adjusted earnings
$1,508
IFRS Tax expense
$259
Remove tax related to:
Amortization of other identifiable intangible assets
22
Share of post-tax losses in equity method investments
124
Other finance income
(80)
Other operating gains, net
(42)
Other items
(2)
Subtotal – Remove tax benefit on pre-tax items removed from adjusted earnings
22
Remove: Tax items impacting comparability
(15)
Total: Remove all items above impacting comparability
7
Tax expense on adjusted earnings
$266
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings
17.6 %
* Fair value adjustments primarily represent gains or losses on intercompany balances that arise in the ordinary course of business due to changes in foreign currency exchange rates, which are a component of operating expenses, as well as adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.
** Refer to page 18 for a reconciliation of weighted-average diluted shares used in adjusted EPS.
(1)
Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
Reconciliation of weighted-average diluted shares used in adjusted EPS
Because Thomson Reuters reported a net loss from continuing operations under IFRS for the three months ended June 30, 2022, the weighted-average number of common shares used for basic and diluted loss per share is the same for all per-share calculations in the period, as the effect of stock options and other equity incentive awards would reduce the loss per share, and therefore be anti-dilutive. Since the company's non-IFRS measure "adjusted earnings" is a profit, potential common shares are included, as they lower adjusted EPS and are therefore dilutive.
The following table reconciles IFRS and non-IFRS common share information:
(weighted-average common shares)
Three Months
IFRS: Basic and Diluted
487,171,400
Effect of stock options and other equity incentive awards
772,342
Non-IFRS Diluted
487,943,742
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2023
2022
Total
Foreign
SUBTOTAL
Net
Acquisitions/
Organic
Total Revenues
Legal Professionals
$705
$700
1 %
0 %
1 %
-4 %
6 %
Corporates
392
373
5 %
0 %
5 %
-2 %
7 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
229
217
5 %
-2 %
7 %
-3 %
10 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,326
1,290
3 %
-1 %
3 %
-3 %
7 %
Reuters News
194
188
3 %
1 %
2 %
0 %
1 %
Global Print
133
142
-6 %
-1 %
-5 %
-1 %
-4 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(6)
(6)
Revenues
$1,647
$1,614
2 %
0 %
2 %
-3 %
5 %
Recurring Revenues
Legal Professionals
$667
$656
2 %
0 %
2 %
-3 %
5 %
Corporates
340
322
5 %
0 %
5 %
-3 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
167
167
0 %
-1 %
1 %
-8 %
9 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,174
1,145
2 %
0 %
3 %
-4 %
7 %
Reuters News
155
152
2 %
0 %
2 %
0 %
2 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(6)
(6)
Total Recurring Revenues
$1,323
$1,291
2 %
0 %
3 %
-3 %
6 %
Transactions Revenues
Legal Professionals
$38
$44
-13 %
-1 %
-12 %
-24 %
12 %
Corporates
52
51
3 %
0 %
2 %
3 %
-1 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
62
50
24 %
-3 %
27 %
15 %
12 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
152
145
5 %
-1 %
6 %
-1 %
7 %
Reuters News
39
36
5 %
5 %
0 %
0 %
0 %
Total Transactions Revenues
$191
$181
5 %
0 %
5 %
-1 %
6 %
Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.
(1)
Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Revenues to Changes in Revenues on a Constant Currency(1) and Organic Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2023
2022
Total
Foreign
SUBTOTAL
Net
Acquisitions/
Organic
Total Revenues
Legal Professionals
$1,419
$1,398
2 %
-1 %
2 %
-3 %
6 %
Corporates
827
784
5 %
-1 %
6 %
-2 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
511
470
9 %
-1 %
10 %
0 %
10 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
2,757
2,652
4 %
-1 %
5 %
-2 %
7 %
Reuters News
369
364
1 %
0 %
1 %
0 %
1 %
Global Print
271
284
-5 %
-1 %
-3 %
-1 %
-2 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(12)
(12)
Revenues
$3,385
$3,288
3 %
-1 %
4 %
-2 %
6 %
Recurring Revenues
Legal Professionals
$1,339
$1,309
2 %
-1 %
3 %
-2 %
6 %
Corporates
666
638
4 %
-1 %
5 %
-3 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
343
349
-2 %
-1 %
-1 %
-8 %
7 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
2,348
2,296
2 %
-1 %
3 %
-3 %
6 %
Reuters News
310
307
1 %
-1 %
2 %
0 %
2 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(12)
(12)
Total Recurring Revenues
$2,646
$2,591
2 %
-1 %
3 %
-3 %
6 %
Transactions Revenues
Legal Professionals
$80
$89
-9 %
-1 %
-9 %
-13 %
5 %
Corporates
161
146
10 %
0 %
10 %
3 %
7 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
168
121
39 %
-2 %
41 %
24 %
17 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
409
356
15 %
-1 %
16 %
6 %
10 %
Reuters News
59
57
3 %
4 %
-1 %
0 %
-1 %
Total Transactions Revenues
$468
$413
13 %
0 %
14 %
5 %
9 %
Year Ended
December 31,
Change
2022
2021
Total
Foreign
SUBTOTAL
Net
Acquisitions/
Organic
Total Revenues
Legal Professionals
$2,803
$2,712
3 %
-2 %
5 %
-1 %
6 %
Corporates
1,536
1,440
7 %
-1 %
8 %
0 %
8 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
986
915
8 %
-1 %
8 %
-1 %
9 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
5,325
5,067
5 %
-1 %
6 %
-1 %
7 %
Reuters News
733
694
6 %
-3 %
9 %
0 %
9 %
Global Print
592
609
-3 %
-2 %
-1 %
0 %
-1 %
Eliminations/Rounding
(23)
(22)
Revenues
$6,627
$6,348
4 %
-2 %
6 %
0 %
6 %
Growth percentages are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding. Amounts for the six-month period ended June 2023 reflect a revision of $3 million between recurring and transactions revenues related to the first quarter of 2023.
(1)
Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin (1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2023
2022
Total
Foreign
Currency
Constant
Currency
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$345
$304
14 %
0 %
14 %
Corporates
163
139
17 %
0 %
17 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
89
81
10 %
-2 %
11 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
597
524
14 %
-1 %
14 %
Reuters News
45
44
2 %
9 %
-7 %
Global Print
53
50
5 %
0 %
5 %
Corporate costs
(33)
(57)
n/a
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$662
$561
18 %
0 %
18 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
48.9 %
43.4 %
550bp
10bp
540bp
Corporates
41.6 %
37.4 %
420bp
-10bp
430bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
38.5 %
37.4 %
110bp
0bp
110bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
44.9 %
40.7 %
420bp
-10bp
430bp
Reuters News
23.1 %
23.3 %
-20bp
190bp
-210bp
Global Print
39.7 %
35.4 %
430bp
40bp
390bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
40.1 %
34.7 %
540bp
10bp
530bp
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Reconciliation of Changes in Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Related Margin (1) to Changes on a Constant Currency Basis(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2023
2022
Total
Foreign
Currency
Constant
Currency
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$663
$609
9 %
0 %
9 %
Corporates
317
296
7 %
-1 %
7 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
238
203
17 %
-1 %
18 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
1,218
1,108
10 %
0 %
10 %
Reuters News
74
81
-9 %
8 %
-17 %
Global Print
103
103
0 %
-1 %
1 %
Corporate costs
(56)
(131)
n/a
n/a
n/a
Adjusted EBITDA
$1,339
$1,161
15 %
0 %
15 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
46.7 %
43.6 %
310bp
30bp
280bp
Corporates
38.2 %
37.8 %
40bp
0bp
40bp
Tax & Accounting Professionals
45.7 %
43.2 %
250bp
30bp
220bp
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
44.0 %
41.8 %
220bp
20bp
200bp
Reuters News
20.0 %
22.2 %
-220bp
210bp
-430bp
Global Print
38.1 %
36.2 %
190bp
20bp
170bp
Adjusted EBITDA margin
39.4 %
35.3 %
410bp
30bp
380bp
n/a: not applicable
Growth percentages and margins are computed using whole dollars. As a result, percentages and margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented, and growth components may not total due to rounding.
(1)
Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin
To compute segment and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin, we exclude fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue from our IFRS revenues. The chart below reconciles IFRS revenues to revenues used in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA margin, which excludes fair value adjustments related to acquired deferred revenue.
Three months ended June 30, 2023
IFRS revenues
Remove fair value
Revenues excluding
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Legal Professionals
$705
-
$705
$345
48.9 %
Corporates
392
$1
393
163
41.6 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
229
3
232
89
38.5 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined
1,326
4
1,330
597
44.9 %
Reuters News
194
-
194
45
23.1 %
Global Print
133
-
133
53
39.7 %
Eliminations/ Rounding
(6)
-
(6)
-
n/a
Corporate costs
-
-
-
(33)
n/a
Consolidated totals
$1,647
$4
$1,651
$662
40.1 %
Six months ended June 30, 2023
IFRS revenues
Remove fair value
Revenues excluding
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Legal Professionals
$1,419
-
$1,419
$663
46.7 %
Corporates
827
$3
830
317
38.2 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
511
10
521
238
45.7 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined
2,757
13
2,770
1,218
44.0 %
Reuters News
369
-
369
74
20.0 %
Global Print
271
-
271
103
38.1 %
Eliminations/ Rounding
(12)
-
(12)
-
n/a
Corporate costs
-
-
-
(56)
n/a
Consolidated totals
$3,385
$13
$3,398
$1,339
39.4 %
Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.
n/a: not applicable
Thomson Reuters Corporation
Segment and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) and the Related Margin(1)
(millions of U.S. dollars, except for margins)
(unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
Legal Professionals
$1,227
Corporates
578
Tax & Accounting Professionals
451
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
2,256
Reuters News
154
Global Print
212
Corporate costs
(293)
Adjusted EBITDA
$2,329
Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)
Legal Professionals
43.8 %
Corporates
37.6 %
Tax & Accounting Professionals
45.8 %
"Big 3" Segments Combined(1)
42.4 %
Reuters News
21.0 %
Global Print
35.7 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin
35.1 %
Margins are computed using whole dollars, as a result, margins calculated from reported amounts may differ from those presented due to rounding.
(1)
Refer to page 23 for additional information on non-IFRS financial measures.
Non-IFRS Financial
Definition
Why Useful to the Company and Investors
Adjusted EBITDA and the related margin
Represents earnings or losses from continuing operations before tax expense or benefit, net interest expense, other finance costs or income, depreciation, amortization of software and other identifiable intangible assets, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges and fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue.
The related margin is adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of revenues. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue.
Provides a consistent basis to evaluate operating profitability and performance trends by excluding items that the company does not consider to be controllable activities for this purpose.
Also, represents a measure commonly reported and widely used by investors as a valuation metric, as well as to assess the company's ability to incur and service debt.
Adjusted earnings and adjusted EPS
Net earnings or loss including dividends declared on preference shares but excluding the post-tax impacts of fair value adjustments, including those related to acquired deferred revenue, amortization of other identifiable intangible assets, other operating gains and losses, certain asset impairment charges, other finance costs or income, Thomson Reuters share of post-tax earnings or losses in equity method investments, discontinued operations and other items affecting comparability.
The post-tax amount of each item is excluded from adjusted earnings based on the specific tax rules and tax rates associated with the nature and jurisdiction of each item.
Adjusted EPS is calculated from adjusted earnings using diluted weighted-average shares and does not represent actual earnings or loss per share attributable to shareholders.
Provides a more comparable basis to analyze earnings.
These measures are commonly used by shareholders to measure performance.
Effective tax rate on adjusted earnings
Adjusted tax expense divided by pre-tax adjusted earnings. Adjusted tax expense is computed as income tax (benefit) expense plus or minus the income tax impacts of all items impacting adjusted earnings (as described above), and other tax items impacting comparability.
In interim periods, we also make an adjustment to reflect income taxes based on the estimated full-year effective tax rate. Earnings or losses for interim periods under IFRS reflect income taxes based on the estimated effective tax rates of each of the jurisdictions in which Thomson Reuters operates. The non-IFRS adjustment reallocates estimated full-year income taxes between interim periods but has no effect on full-year income taxes.
Provides a basis to analyze the effective tax rate associated with adjusted earnings.
Because the geographical mix of pre-tax profits and losses in interim periods may be different from that for the full year, our effective tax rate computed in accordance with IFRS may be more volatile by quarter. Therefore, we believe that using the expected full-year effective tax rate provides more comparability among interim periods.
Free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities, proceeds from disposals of property and equipment, and other investing activities, less capital expenditures, payments of lease principal and dividends paid on the company's preference shares.
Helps assess the company's ability, over the long term, to create value for its shareholders as it represents cash available to repay debt, pay common dividends and fund share repurchases and acquisitions.
Changes before the impact of foreign currency or at "constant currency"
The changes in revenues, adjusted EBITDA and the related margin, and adjusted EPS before currency (at constant currency or excluding the effects of currency) are determined by converting the current and equivalent prior period's local currency results using the same foreign currency exchange rate.
Provides better comparability of business trends from period to period.
Changes in revenues computed on an "organic" basis
Represent changes in revenues of the company's existing businesses at constant currency. The metric excludes the distortive impacts of acquisitions and dispositions from not owning the business in both comparable periods.
Provides further insight into the performance of the company's existing businesses by excluding distortive impacts and serves as a better measure of the company's ability to grow its business over the long term.
Accrued capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues
Accrued capital expenditures divided by revenues, where accrued capital expenditures include amounts that remain unpaid at the end of the reporting period. For purposes of this calculation, revenues are before fair value adjustments to acquired deferred revenue.
Reflects the basis on which the company manages capital expenditures for internal budgeting purposes.
"Big 3" segments
The company's combined Legal Professionals, Corporates and Tax & Accounting Professionals segments. All measures reported for the "Big 3" segments are non-IFRS financial measures.
The "Big 3" segments comprised approximately 80% of revenues and represent the core of the company's business information service product offerings.
Please refer to reconciliations for the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures.
