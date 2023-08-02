RCG Global Services Acquires Woodridge Software to Expand its FinTech Services Capabilities

ISELIN, N.J., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RCG Global Services, a global digital transformation services provider, announced the acquisition of Woodridge Software, a FinTech focused software development firm based in Colorado. Woodridge provides services to clients in a range of industries with strong specialization in financial services and has successfully delivered projects to banks and credit unions across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Woodridge has extensive partnerships with leading financial technology companies including Temenos, Alloy, Personetics, and MaxMyInterest.

RCG Global Services achieves measurable business outcomes through digital transformation - strategy, engineering (cloud, data, software products, quality), intelligent innovation (AI, RPA, data science), and sustainment (PRNewsfoto/RCG Global Services) (PRNewswire)

With over two decades of software development, UX design and technology integration experience, the highly skilled Woodridge team helps financial institutions create revenue generating products and services that drive their customers' businesses forward and improve their profitability. Their customer-first approach to building software and knowledge in architecting secure, easy to use banking systems, makes them a technology partner of choice for financial institutions as well as an ideal addition to RCG.

As a result of the acquisition, RCG has expanded its delivery team in the U.S. which strengthens RCG's existing capabilities in strategy, design, development, and operations for the financial services industry.

"We are very excited to welcome the talented team of Woodridge Software to the RCG family," said Ramesh Ramani, RCG CEO. "The Woodridge team expands our geographic footprint in the Western U.S. and deepens our offering of solutions, especially in the financial services market. In joining the RCG team, Woodridge clients have access to a larger portfolio of solution offerings as well as access to world class offshore service delivery."

By combining the companies, clients will have access to more resources to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The collaboration between Woodridge's highly skilled onshore delivery team and RCG's quality offshore resources in India and the Philippines will empower our team to take on larger projects and provide even better service to our existing clients.

"Woodridge has been built by an extremely dedicated team, whose talents allow us to exceed our client's expectations. RCG allows our team to continue to grow, and their culture of exceptional people is a great fit," said Kaj Gronholm, Woodridge CEO. "We are looking forward to growing the combined company and allowing our people to thrive and helping our clients expand with exceptional software."

DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel to RCG Global Services, and Technology Holdings, led by Terry Kavanaugh and Rahul Malpani, advised Woodridge on the transaction.

To learn more about RCG and its digital transformation services, please visit rcgglobalservices.com.

ABOUT RCG GLOBAL SERVICES

RCG is a global provider of digital transformation consulting services, combining digital strategy and modern cloud and data technologies to deliver measurable business outcomes. RCG helps customers ignite transformational thinking and unlock new value throughout their journey to achieve their digital ambitions. RCG serves Fortune 1000 enterprise clients across a range of markets, with special emphasis on the consumer, financial services and insurance, and healthcare industries. RCG is part of the Frontenac portfolio of companies, and is based in Iselin, New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, and offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India. For more information, please visit rcgglobalservices.com.

ABOUT FRONTENAC

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit frontenac.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RCG Global Services