Open RN and XanEdu announce the release of Nursing Assistant in both low-cost print and free digital nursing textbook

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XanEdu, a custom publishing company working with the higher education and K-12 markets and a part of the Scholarus learning portfolio of companies, and Open RN, a provider of peer-reviewed, openly-licensed (OER) free nursing textbooks, announce the release of their latest nursing education textbook, Nursing Assistant in both low cost print and free digital versions.

XanEdu Vice-President and General Manager of Higher Education, Jeff Shelstad notes, "We are excited to offer these high-quality and affordable course materials to nursing students, particularly as the OER component compliments our company's overall strategy of working to improve accessibility and affordability of course materials to students."

Working closely with Open RN, XanEdu now offers six nursing textbooks to students in low-cost print versions of the free digital textbooks developed by Open RN, giving students access to more options that suit their budget and course needs. Other states and colleges are encouraged to adopt and customize these books for their specific requirements, to save students money re-purposing the high-quality Open RN base materials.

Open RN textbooks are offered in the areas of Nursing Pharmacology, Nursing Skills, Nursing Fundamentals, Mental Health & Community Concepts, Management & Professional Concepts, and now Nursing Assistant as well.

ABOUT OPEN RN

The Open RN project is funded by a $2.5 million dollar grant from the Department of Education to create OER Nursing Textbooks with associated virtual reality scenarios. The project is led by Chippewa Valley Technical College, and the textbooks are being collaboratively written with faculty from Wisconsin technical colleges. The books are reviewed nationally by nursing faculty, deans, healthcare alliance members, and other industry representatives to ensure the content is current and accurate. More information is found at www.cvtc.edu/OpenRN.

ABOUT XANEDU

XanEdu, Inc. is a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education. XanEdu spreads the knowledge of innovative content ideas by offering custom development and fulfillment services across K-12 and Higher Education. Our experts partner with educators on each unique project to build and deliver engaging print and digital custom solutions and courseware content that addresses curriculum gaps and key initiatives for K-12 and Higher Education leaders while maintaining our commitment to affordability and accessibility for all learners. XanEdu is part of the Scholarus Learning portfolio of companies headquartered in Livonia, MI. Visit www.xanedu.com/openrn or write HigherEd@xanedu.com to learn more.

ABOUT SCHOLARUS LEARNING

Scholarus Learning is a portfolio of companies serving the K-12 and higher education markets. Scholarus offers educators an industry-leading range of products and services in key areas of instructional systems design and school improvement consulting, surveys and diagnostics, content customization, and publishing and distribution. The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,700 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities in all 50 states. Our products and services impact more than 4 million students each year. For more information, please visit www.scholarus.com.

