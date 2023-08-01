Resorts World Catskills Announces Grand Reopening of Rees Jones-Designed Monster Golf Club

$40 million enhancement project reinvigorated the course, clubhouse, and entire experience, making the Monster Golf Club New York's most sought-after tee time

Par-72, 7,327-yard championship course managed by Troon Golf will challenge every player with length, extensive bunkering, and a variety of water hazards

MONTICELLO, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Catskills (RWC) today announced the Monster Golf Club will reopen to the public on Tuesday, August 29 for a condensed, preview season. With a $40 million investment from Resorts World Catskills, the complete redesign by Rees Jones uses holes from both the current Monster Golf Course and the Old International Course. The Monster Golf Club, originally designed in 1963 by Joe Finger, was once rated by Golf Digest as one of America's 100 Greatest Golf Courses.

(PRNewswire)

"The grand reopening of the Monster Golf Club is a milestone moment for Resorts World Catskills as it completes the vision we had for this amazing property," said Robert DeSalvio, President, Genting Americas East. "We are proud to deliver on the commitment we made to the Catskills community to reimagine and reinvigorate this storied golf course in partnership with the legendary Rees Jones. We can't wait to welcome golfers from around the world to face the Monster!"

Nestled in the Catskill Mountains, the par-72 championship course will challenge every player with length, extensive bunkering, and a variety of water hazards. The Monster Golf Club is renowned for its large undulating greens, which can be both a challenge and an adventure for golfers. Six sets of tee boxes ensure the course is playable for anyone, from the most seasoned pro to the complete novice. Golfers will ride in style in the newest state-of-the-art lithium-ion E-Z-GO golf carts equipped with GPS technology. The course will be managed by Troon, the world's largest golf and golf-related hospitality management company.

"The opening of any golf course is a special time but to do it in the picturesque Catskills and to be able to combine the elements of two celebrated courses makes this a truly remarkable occasion," said Uri Jimenez, Club Manager/Director of Golf, Monster Golf Club. "The magic of Rees Jones is omnipresent throughout the course's 18 holes and the hospitality excellence of Troon Golf and Resorts World Catskills offers golfers an unrivaled experience at the Monster Golf Club."

How to Book a Tee Time:

- Beginning Tuesday, August 15, the public can begin reserving tee times at MonsterGolfClub.com.

- Tee times will be available seven days a week, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

- Sullivan County residents, active military, veterans and hotel guests of Resorts World Catskills are eligible for discounted greens fees (subject to availability).

The Pro Shop & Food/Beverage:

- The Monster Golf Club Pro Shop, located inside The Alder, is a haven for golf enthusiasts, offering a carefully curated selection of the latest product lineup from top golf brands, including TravisMathew, FootJoy, and johnnie-O, and is open daily from 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Beginning, Sunday, August 27, the Pro Shop hours will be extended to 6:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

- Not only will the Monster Golf Club Pro Shop provide you with an extensive range of high-quality apparel options, it will also serve as the check-in location for the Monster Golf Club. This unique feature ensures a seamless experience for hotel guests and visitors alike, as they can conveniently access the club's amenities and services directly from the retail space.

- Dos Gatos, The Alder's cantina-style eatery offering classic Mexican fare, will be open seven days a week during the golf season.

Shuttle Service:

- Complimentary shuttle service will be provided to allow for easy transportation to and from the golf course.

- Shuttles will run every 20 minutes from dawn until dusk, making stops at Resorts World Catskills, The Alder, The Monster Golf Club and The Kartrite.

Additional photos can be found here.

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York's Catskill region, Resorts World Catskills (RWC) Hotel and Casino Resort offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino-resort features live Las-Vegas style table games, state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room, private gaming salons, a 100-seat sportsbook lounge, and the mobile app, Resorts World Bet, the fastest and safest way to bet on sports. The casino-resort's 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences include an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant. There's also year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat RW Epicenter. The 18-story all-suite luxurious hotel located within Resorts World Catskills features a world-class spa, two indoor pools, and a fitness center. The Alder, the adjacent lifestyle hotel, features the first Topgolf Swing Suites in New York State, Dos Gatos, a cantina-style Mexican eatery, and The Monster Golf Club Pro Shop. The Monster Golf Club, a par-72 championship course, redesigned by Rees Jones, will challenge every player with length, extensive bunkering, and a variety of water hazards.

(PRNewswire)

Monster Golf Club Hole 13 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resorts World Catskills